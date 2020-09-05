Right on the heels of Maysak, Typhoon Haishen is expected to become the third typhoon in a week's time to batter Japan and the Korean Peninsula.

Katrina is infamous for its remarkable storm surge. Laura, as devastating as it it was, may be remembered for something else entirely -- the track it didn't take.

Retracing Hurricane Laura's journey while comparing it to notorious storms Rita and Katrina

Greek alphabet may be used for only 2nd time in history this hurricane season

With only six names still available on the 2020 Atlantic list and peak season still a week away, forecasters may have to utilize names they haven't used since 2005 to identify tropical systems.