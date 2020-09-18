LIVE: Tropical Storm Beta becomes 9th named storm to strike US

Beta may prove that there is more to a storm than wind intensity, as it unleashes days of heavy rainfall and flooding to residents throughout the coast, many of whom are still cleaning up from previous storms.

Beta to unleash days of flooding rainfall, pounding surf from Texas to Louisiana

Beta became the ninth named storm to make landfall in the United States this season, and forecasters say that days of flooding downpours are still ahead as the storm meanders along the Gulf Coast.

After close call with Bermuda, Hurricane Teddy to bear down on Canada

Hurricane Teddy will barrel northward into Atlantic Canada churning up monster waves that could reach 75 feet in height and bringing widespread impacts to land.