Newly formed tropical depression looms for flood-weary South Korea, Japan
By Courtney Spamer, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Aug. 7, 2020 5:42 PM
AccuWeather meteorologists are monitoring a newly formed tropical depression in the West Pacific Ocean that could eventually result in more heavy rain for an already flood-weary portion of Asia.
The tropical disturbance that caught forecasters' eyes earlier this week in the Philippine Sea continues to meander to the northwest toward the northern island of Luzon. It's trekking along at a speed of nearly 9 mph and maximum sustained winds of about 33 mph, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.
Should the system strengthen into a tropical storm, the next name on the list is Jangmi.
The above satellite image shows a tropical disturbance churning to the east of the Philippines on Saturday morning, local time. (Photo/CIRA RAMMB)
This westward motion continued into late Friday, taking the disturbance into a more favorable zone for tropical development, where it strengthened into a tropical depression.
The Ryukyu Islands are expected to be lashed with heavy rainfall and gusty winds Saturday night into Sunday as the system passes by.
"The overall wind intensity will be determined by how strong the tropical system is able to get as it tracks over the Philippine Sea," explained AccuWeather Lead International Forecaster Jason Nicholls.
As the tropical system moves farther north, it will encounter more wind shear, or winds disruptive to a tropical system, into Monday. Still, tropical moisture looks to reach parts of South Korea and Japan by early next week.
"The tropical system is likely to weaken as it nears southwestern Japan and South Korea early next week, but regardless of development, spells of heavy rain are expected to hit the region," Nicholls said.
As this tropical depression shifts northward, it will move into the East China Sea and threaten some areas that have already been hit very hard rain so far this summer, increasing the chances of flooding early next week.
Hagupit moved away from the Korean Peninsula late Thursday, after bringing drenching downpours that left more than 190 mm (7.5 inches) of rain and caused river flooding and hitting several cities in North Korea and South Korea.
Torrential rains from early in July left at least 60 people dead in Kumamoto, Japan. The island of Kyushu received a historic 381 mm (15 inches) of rainfall in just six hours, triggering landslides and causing 3 million residents to evacuate.
Report a Typo