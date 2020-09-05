New tropical depressions only the start of active week in Atlantic basin
By
Renee Duff, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Sep. 6, 2020 5:57 AM
This is a rare occasion, but there comes a time where we run out of names during hurricane season. When that happens, we enlist the help of the Greek alphabet.
Following the dissipation of Omar, the Atlantic basin is picking up right where it left off in this record-setting season, with several features being monitored to become the next named storms.
"The eastern Atlantic is going to become quite active during the next few days," AccuWeather Hurricane Expert Dan Kottlowski said this past weekend. By Monday morning, two new tropical depressions were swirling in the far eastern tropical Atlantic.
This satellite view of the southern Atlantic Ocean shows Tropical Depression 17 (left) and Tropical Depression 18 (right) early Monday morning, Sept. 7, 2020. (AccuWeather)
One area that AccuWeather meteorologists have been monitoring became Tropical Depression 17 roughly midway between the Cabo Verde Islands and Lesser Antilles on Sunday night.
The depression had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph and was moving to the west-northwest at 6 mph as of 5 a.m. EDT Monday.
"As the depression tracks to the west into midweek, it will be within an area of relatively light wind shear and warm water, which should allow it to become better organized and develop into a tropical storm," Kottlowski said.
The system will track generally to the west-northwest across the Atlantic and should pass just north of the Lesser Antilles late in the week.
"All residents and interests of the Lesser Antilles, especially the Leeward Islands should closely monitor the progression of this evolving tropical system," Kottlowski said.
Another robust tropical wave that emerged off the coast of western Africa on Sunday quickly organized into Tropical Depression 18 early Monday morning.
The depression had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph and was moving to the west at 12 mph as of 5 a.m. EDT Monday.
Additional strengthening is likely early this week, and the depression is expected to reach tropical storm status. A tropical storm warning is in effect for the Cabo Verde Islands.
A period of drenching and gusty downpours is expected across the islands into Tuesday, with several inches of rainfall possible.
"Another strong tropical wave is projected to emerge from the African Coast Thursday," Kottlowski said.
Farther west, a weak tropical wave over the Caribbean Sea has a low chance of development, but could bring an uptick in showers and thunderstorms across southern Hispaniola and Jamaica over the next few days.
Another area being monitored is a bit closer to the United States.
"An area of low pressure currently to the southeast of Bermuda will track to the west early this week," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Adam Douty said.
"Atmospheric conditions are only marginally favorable for development through this time and there is only a low chance for development," Douty added.
Interests along the Southeast coast should pay close attention to this feature, however, as it could bring an uptick in drenching showers and thunderstorms, as well as rough surf and rip currents, toward the middle and latter part of the week.
The next tropical storm names on the list for 2020 in the Atlantic are Paulette and Rene. Since one or both of these storms could form within the next week, there is a significant chance more early formation records will fall and join Cristobal, Edouard, Fay, Gonzalo, Hanna, Isaias, Josephine, Kyle, Laura, Marco, Nana and Omar as top of the list for early formation for their respective letters.
Early formation record holders are Philippe, which formed on Sept. 17, 2005, and Rita, which formed on Sept. 18, 2005.
Early this summer, AccuWeather meteorologists predicted a hyperactive peak hurricane season, which is now underway. AccuWeather meteorologists are calling for up to 24 tropical storms and up to 11 hurricanes in total this season.
These numbers mean that the Greek alphabet will have to be utilized for tropical storm names, which was only done in one other season: 2005.
