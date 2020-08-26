Weather News
LIVE: Laura becomes 1st major hurricane of 2020 Atlantic season
The storm rapidly intensified overnight Wednesday, and is expected to grow stronger prior to making landfall along the Texas-Louisiana border early Thursday morning.
Laura to unleash devastating blow to Gulf Coast as major hurricane
The intense hurricane's destructive storm surge could reach up to 30 miles inland and winds could leave people without power for weeks -- and Laura may even reach Category 5 intensity for a time before approaching land.
Laura to produce significant tornado, flood risk
As the storm moves inland, Laura’s dangerous impacts will be far-reaching and will spread through the Mississippi River and Ohio valleys into the weekend.
Daily coronavirus briefing: 'Profoundly hopeful news' on the decline of new cases in US
One doctor believes she knows why new cases have trended down by 21% compared to the beginning of August. Plus, Pope Francis is one week away from taking a big step forward.
How to use a generator safely after a hurricane strikes
In event of an extended power outage following severe weather, having a generator at home can be a huge advantage. But if used improperly, the devices can seriously harm or kill unsuspecting families.
AccuWeather Summer Camp: The case of the growing shadow
Have you ever really paid attention to where the sun sets and rises on the horizon? As some adorable assistants demonstrate, that change causes our shadows to grow and shrink throughout the year.
News / Hurricane
New tropical depression in East Pacific could bring impacts to Mexico
By Ryan Adamson, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Aug. 26, 2020 9:31 AM
AccuWeather meteorologists explain the factors in tropical storms and hurricanes that often lead to tornadoes.
After the demise of Hurricane Genevieve west of the coast of Baja California on Aug. 21, the East Pacific Ocean had been devoid of any organized tropical systems. However, forecasters are monitoring a new tropical depression and a second area of potential development.
A disturbance that was located about 250 miles west-southwest of the southwestern coast of Mexico as of early Wednesday morning had a well-defined spin. In addition, thunderstorm coverage had increased near the center of circulation. As a result, this system was designated as Tropical Depression 13-E early on Wednesday morning. The "E" stands for East Pacific, to delineate where the depression formed. This system is expected to move slowly to the north or northeast over the next few days, potentially bringing it closer to Mexico.
"Tropical Depression 13-E has a chance to develop into a tropical storm over the next day or so and could get close enough to the Mexico states of Colima and Jalisco later Wednesday or Wednesday night to bring heavy rainfall and gusty winds," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Mike Doll. "The southern tip of Baja California Sur could be impacted by Friday," he continued.
If the tropical depression does become a tropical storm, it would take the name Hernan.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
A second area of low pressure is located approximately 700 miles to the southwest of the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula. This disturbance has organized quickly during the past 24 hours and has a high chance for further development. By Thursday or Friday, this system will also have the potential to become a tropical depression. Whether this system develops or not, it should be little threat to land, at least initially.
"It will also move slowly, and we do not expect it to impact land through at least Saturday," Doll stated.
Related:
A third area of showers and thunderstorms near the coast of south-central coast of Mexico that was being watched has weakened considerably due to wind shear. This disturbance will not develop into a tropical depression.
Whether the East Pacific contains one or two systems by the end of the week, no other areas are being watched at this time. However, with the peak of the season not until September, more development is very likely in the weeks to come.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.Report a Typo