Weather News
News / Hurricane
New depression forms in East Pacific
By Maura Kelly, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Sep. 11, 2020 2:05 PM
The skies over several communities in California and Oregon have turned fiery orange and red over the last few days, as numerous wildfires have wreaked havoc on the West Coast.
After almost a week of quiet conditions following Tropical Storm Julio, an area of disturbed weather hundreds of miles off the southwest coast of Mexico became Tropical Depression 16-E on Saturday night.
The depression had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph and was located 470 miles south-southwest of the southern tip of Baja California as of 9 p.m. MDT Saturday. Present movement is to the northwest at 9 mph.
The new depression will track to the northwest into early week. This path will take the storm through the warm waters of the Pacific Ocean and into an area of low to moderate wind shear.
Wind shear is the change in speed or direction of the wind at different levels in the atmosphere and plays a strong role in the development and organization of tropical systems.
This environment is forecast to allow the depression to organize into a tropical storm. The next system to reach tropical storm status, or to gain sustained winds of at least 63 km/h (39 mph), in the East Pacific basin would be given the name Karina.
"The depression will track away from the western coast of Mexico, and will not bring any direct impacts to land," Kottlowski said.
Shipping interests should monitor this system into at least the middle of the week to avoid the dangers of tracking through downpours, strong wind gusts and rough surf.
"Another area of disturbed weather [is located] about 700 miles to the west-southwest of the southern tip of Baja California and remains disorganized," said Kottlowski. He added that the chance for this feature to become an organized tropical system has ended.
Meanwhile, the Atlantic tropical basin remains active as forecasters continue to track Paulette, Rene, Sally and several tropical waves.
Report a Typo