Weather News
Hurricane warnings in effect for parts of Gulf Coast as Tropical Storm Sally gathers strength
The tropical storm ramped up quickly as it moved over the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico and is forecast to reach hurricane strength before making landfall along the Gulf Coast.
Tropical Atlantic churns out another record-setting storm with formation of Teddy
Forecasters say the last two names on the Atlantic hurricane season's list for 2020 could soon be exhausted as additional disturbances are being monitored this week.
Daily coronavirus briefing: Vaccine trial resumes
AstraZeneca said phase three of its trial that was paused earlier this month is back on. And Anthony Fauci predicted that life in the U.S. may not return to normal until late 2021.
Haunting short film that captured extreme weather also chronicled World Trade Center's final hours
On Sept. 10, 2001, the world was about to change. The World Trade Center's hours were numbered and an artist captured what would become the iconic twin towers' last moments.
A look through history at Hamilton's hurricane
History's eye followed Alexander Hamilton to see him help find a nation and build a financial system still in use today. Here's a look at the hurricane that set him in on that historic course.
AccuWeather School: Does cold water boil faster than warm water?
The answer may seem obvious, but it is a fair question to ask since whether you actually save any time in the kitchen is still up for debate.
News / Hurricane
LIVE: Sally nearing hurricane strength ahead of Gulf Coast landfall
By Mark Puleo, AccuWeather staff writer
Published Sep. 14, 2020 6:39 AM