As Tropical Storm Fred edges closer to Florida, waters along the coast are closing to the public to help thwart the danger of pre-storm rip tides and high surf.
On Sunday evening, lifeguard crew members in Bay County, Florida, were warning lingering beachgoers that the water would become dangerous before Monday morning. A high surf warning went into effect on Sunday and double red flags went up on the beaches in Bay County, meaning the beaches are now closed to the public, AccuWeather’s Bill Wadell reported. Waves reaching eight to 12 feet could be possible in the surf zone in Bay County, along with winds up to 50 mph and up to two feet of storm surge. “If you are in a rip current, getting out of the rip current you want to go parallel to the beach,” Kottlowski said. “The rip current is so strong that you will not be able to out-swim it. Even if you’re a good swimmer, you can’t out-swim it.” Lifeguards told Wadell if someone is still in the water on Monday and gets caught in dangerous conditions while the red flags remain up, they could receive a $500 fine.
Tropical Storm Fred could become the third Hurricane Fred in history if it strengthens even more, but its chances of becoming the strongest Fred in history are slim to none. That distinction belongs to the 2009 season’s Hurricane Fred, which was one of the strongest hurricanes on record in the southeast tropical Atlantic. The major hurricane reached Category 3 strength with peak winds of 120 mph.
The 2015 season also featured a Hurricane Fred, which is remembered for being the easternmost hurricane ever recorded in the tropical Atlantic. It reached Category 1 hurricane strength just 165 miles east-southeast of Cape Verde off the coast of Senegal, Africa.
Tropical Storm Fred was packing 60 mph sustained winds as of 11 a.m. Monday morning. Storm surge at Apalachicola, Florida, spiked to over 2.3 feet Monday morning, while winds gusted to 60 mph at a buoy offshore near Fred's center, which reported waves over 13 feet.
The center of Fred was about 55 miles south of Apalachicola as of 11 a.m., and tropical-storm-force winds extend about 115 miles out from the center of the storm, according to the NHC.
Hurricane Fred infrared satellite loop 8/16 AM
Fred is forecast to make landfall along the Florida coast, but inland states are expected to experience the wrath of the storm as well. As the week continues, Fred is forecast to move inland through Alabama, the Tennessee Valley and the southern Appalachian Mountains. Up to 2 inches of rain is forecast for the Mississippi-Alabama border and southern Georgia, all the way into West Virginia and central Virginia. The Appalachian Mountains in northern Georgia, eastern Tennessee and western North Carolina will likely experience the heaviest concentration of rain, where more than 4 inches could fall.
"By the middle of the week, Fred's circulation may dissipate enough to make it difficult to track exactly where the center of the tropical rainstorm is. Nonetheless, the tropical moisture will remain,” AccuWeather Meteorologist Adam Douty said.
Residents of the Florida Panhandle can continue to expect increasingly intense effects from Fred through the mid to late afternoon, with a landfall currently forecast on Monday evening around 8 p.m., local time. AccuWeather experts also continue to warn that Fred could strengthen ahead of that arrival, with the threat to reach hurricane status a real possibility.
“The warm waters of the Gulf are likely to allow Fred to gain even more wind intensity as it travels northward. Water temperatures over the eastern Gulf of Mexico are in the upper 80s, which will favor the strengthening,” AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said. “More impressive wind gusts are likely to be felt into Monday night as Fred once again nears land.”
Shortly before 9 a.m. CDT, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) announced that tropical storm warnings for Fred were extended eastward the Florida Big Bend Coast to the Steinhatchee River. According to the NHC, this extension was due to Fred's intense winds extending 115 miles from the storm's center.
Despite Fred’s impending arrival on the coast of Florida, tourists and residents alike in Panama City still decided to hit the beach over the weekend.
"Storm or no storm, we're here," Emily Wheeler told AccuWeather National Reporter Bill Wadell. Wheeler and her sister-in-law were both spending time on the beach in Panama City, as they did not let Fred ruin their yearly trip. Wheeler told Wadell that this is not the first time they have experienced severe weather events while on their trips.
"We come to the beach either way," she said. "We’ve been here when there’s been a tornado in Panama City, we’ve been here when there’s been a tropical storm, we just come regardless."
Although the focus for direct impacts is mainly looking at Florida currently, farmers in Georgia have reason to worry as well. Caleb Traugh, a farmer in Early County, Georgia, told Accuweather National Reporter Jillian Angeline that he needs Fred to play nice after “Mother Nature and farm economics have made the last few years tough on farmers in southwest Georgia.”
According to Traugh, four of the last five years have seen harsh impacts on farms from tropical systems, most notably Hurricane Michael in 2018. It hasn’t been the heavy rain that these storms bring, he said, but rather “the wind is what is catastrophic.” With fall approaching, crops are nearing their full maturity and trees are weighed down with fruit, making a tropical impact even more of a disaster. This year, however, has seen favorable rains and helpful conditions that may help farmers climb out of the financial hole that recent seasons have put them in, he said.
“Strong winds can knock plants over and make harvest difficult or even impossible,” he told Angeline. “But the sigh of relief only comes after harvest, and we need favorable weather to get us there.”
Around the Globe
Hurricane Tracker
Severe Weather
Radar & Maps
News
Video
Podcasts
Winter Center
Top Stories
Popular TopicsPEST PREPAREDNESS