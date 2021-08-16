Tropical Storm Fred could become the third Hurricane Fred in history if it strengthens even more, but its chances of becoming the strongest Fred in history are slim to none. That distinction belongs to the 2009 season’s Hurricane Fred, which was one of the strongest hurricanes on record in the southeast tropical Atlantic. The major hurricane reached Category 3 strength with peak winds of 120 mph.

The 2015 season also featured a Hurricane Fred, which is remembered for being the easternmost hurricane ever recorded in the tropical Atlantic. It reached Category 1 hurricane strength just 165 miles east-southeast of Cape Verde off the coast of Senegal, Africa.