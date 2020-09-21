Even though Beta will fall short of hurricane strength, the storm still poses a serious risk across southeastern Texas and into Louisiana as the storm's slow movement will result in serious flooding that could last for days. AccuWeather meteorologists say widespread rainfall totals of 4-8 inches are expected across southeastern Texas and into southern Louisiana. Higher rainfall totals on the order of 8-16 inches with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 24 inches are expected to occur along the Texas and Louisiana coasts.

As was the case with Hurricane Sally just last week, Beta's slow movement is the biggest cause for concern. As of 7 a.m. CDT Monday, Beta was moving around 6 mph. The 2 feet of rain forecasters are calling for is a serious threat to lives and properties, but it's also well short of some of the astounding rainfall totals the southeastern Texas region has seen over the past several years from tropical cyclones.

In 2017, the historic Hurricane Harvey dropped 60.58 inches of rain in Nederland, Texas. Harvey is the most significant rainfall event in U.S. history in scope and peak rainfall amounts, according to the National Hurricane Center. In September 2019, Tropical Storm Imelda's deluge resulted in 44.29 inches south-southwest of Fannett, Texas, making it the seventh-wettest tropical cyclone to impact the U.S.