According to the latest information from the National Hurricane Center on Tropical Storm Beta, the storm is located 95 miles southeast of Port O'Connor, Texas. With maximum sustained wind speeds of 50 miles per hour, Beta is moving westward at 6 mph and is expected to continue doing so until it takes a sharp, northeastern turn on Tuesday.

AccuWeather meteorologists expect Beta to have the best opportunity to make landfall along the coast of Texas between Corpus Christi and Galveston, perhaps near Matagorda Bay, late Monday or early Tuesday. This would be the ninth system to make landfall in the United States this season.