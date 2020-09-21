Residents of High Island, Texas, were on notice on Sept. 19, as storm surge from Beta came ashore. Certain ferries in the area were closed
According to the latest information from the National Hurricane Center on Tropical Storm Beta, the storm is located 95 miles southeast of Port O'Connor, Texas. With maximum sustained wind speeds of 50 miles per hour, Beta is moving westward at 6 mph and is expected to continue doing so until it takes a sharp, northeastern turn on Tuesday.
AccuWeather meteorologists expect Beta to have the best opportunity to make landfall along the coast of Texas between Corpus Christi and Galveston, perhaps near Matagorda Bay, late Monday or early Tuesday. This would be the ninth system to make landfall in the United States this season.
The record-shattering 2020 Atlantic hurricane season continues marching along, with Beta certainly doing its part. The tropical storm became the earliest 23rd-named storm system of a season, breaking the mark set in 2005 by 34 days. Along with that 2005 season, 2020 is only the second year ever to exhaust the pre-determined list of 21 names and require the use of names from the Greek alphabet.
The 2005 hurricane season saw a total of 27 named storms, reaching Zeta, the sixth letter of the Greek alphabet, on December 30.
Ahead of Beta making landfall on the Gulf Coast, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced on Sunday that a Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the city that will extend through Wednesday. Neutral ground parking went into effect at 6 p.m. CDT on Sunday night in anticipation for the flooding and will continue until further notice. "Please do not block intersections, streetcar tracks, or bike paths," Cantrell said.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott urged residents to remain vigilant on Sunday as Tropical Storm Beta looms over the coast. "I call on all Texans in the Gulf Coast region to heed the advice of local officials and take the necessary precautions to keep themselves and their loved ones out of harm's way," Abbott said in a news release. "The State of Texas is prepared to support communities in the path of the storm, where substantial amounts of rainfall and flash flooding are a significant threat. We will continue to closely monitor the storm and work collaboratively with officials to ensure our fellow Texans are safe." The news release encouraged residents to take special precautions, like keeping important documents in a water-safe container and preparing an emergency supply kit, which should include face masks and hand sanitizer amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
