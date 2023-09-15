AccuWeather meteorologists are keeping a close eye on the next tropical threats in the Atlantic basin in the wake of Lee. Tropical Depression 15, which formed on Friday, is expected to strengthen into Tropical Storm Nigel this weekend.

It is likely that brewing Nigel will reach major hurricane strength (maximum susatained winds of at least 111 mph) as it gets pulled to the north and then northeast next week. The storm could bring rough surf and rip currents to Bermuda as it passes by to the east of the islands during the middle of the week. Should the storm track farther to the west, rain and gusty winds may also impact Bermuda, AccuWeather hurricane hurricane experts warn.