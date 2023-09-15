As Lee advances northward along the New England coast and approaches Nova Scotia and New Brunswick, AccuWeather meteorologists warn that the outer rainbands from the hurricane will reach areas of Cape Cod, Massachusetts, as early as Friday evening. Peak gusts from southeastern New England through Maine are expected to blow from 40-60 mph over the weekend, while a tight corridor from Cape Cod to far southeastern Maine can face wind gusts of 60-80 mph as Lee churns northward in the coming days.

Rainfall from Lee will focus primarily across Cape Cod, central and eastern Maine into Atlantic Canada. Amounts ranging upwards of 2-4 inches will be likely for locations to the east of Bangor, Maine, while portions of far southeastern Maine can observe total rainfall amounts in the ballpark of 4-8 inches with the AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 9 inches.

Due to ample rainfall over the summer months in New England, soils across the region are already rather saturated, which can leave areas vulnerable to the threat of flash flooding and increase the risk of downed trees and power outages. As Lee spreads gusty winds along eastern New England, localized power outages can occur from eastern Connecticut to northern Maine. Experts say that regional and widespread outages will be more likely across coastal Massachusetts and Maine from Friday night to Sunday.