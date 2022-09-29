Despite the best efforts of Hurricane Ian, Sunday night’s marquee showdown in the NFL between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs will take place in Tampa as originally scheduled. With Hurricane Ian bearing down on Florida earlier this week, the NFL created a contingency plan to move the game to Minneapolis if it was not safe to hold the game in the Tampa area. Although the Tampa area suffered widespread flooding and some wind damage as the result of Ian’s path through the state, it avoided the direct strike that many feared it could sustain at one point. The Buccaneers did move to Miami this week to use the Miami Dolphins' practice facilities because of Ian’s impending arrival.

“Our thoughts and prayers remain with the many thousands in the Southwest Florida region who have been severely impacted by Hurricane Ian,” the team said in a statement Thursday.“We are also very thankful that the Tampa Bay area was spared the most damaging consequences of this powerful storm. We have informed the NFL, after consulting with local and state agencies, that we are ready to play Sunday night’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium as originally scheduled.”

The Buccaneers also thanked first responders who were putting their lives on the line to help those in need. “We also want to express our sincere appreciation to the first responders and emergency personnel who are already battling the elements, saving lives, and helping our neighbors in those most impacted areas to our south.”