As Hurricane Milton approaches Florida’s west coast and neighborhoods have gone eerily quiet, many residents faced a difficult decision: Evacuate or stay put. Although nearly 7.3 million Floridians are under mandatory evacuation orders across 15 counties, a significant number are opting to remain in their homes.

On Tuesday, Oct. 8, Treasure Island, Florida, resembled a “ghost town” following evacuation orders issued in anticipation of Hurricane Milton.

“This is it, folks,” said Cathie Perkins, emergency management director in Pinellas County. "Those of you who were punched during Hurricane Helene, this is going to be a knockout. You need to get out, and you need to get out now.”

“Where you are now is where you are going to be during the duration of Milton,” Manatee County Chief of Emergency Management Matt Myers said. “The conditions are rapidly getting worse.”

Still, Vivienne Marran from St. Petersburg isn't evacuating and shared her perspective with CNN on Wednesday morning. “The alternatives weren’t too inviting, you know?” she said from her condo just off Tampa Bay.

Two weeks ago, Marran rode out Hurricane Helene, which left 20 Floridians dead and caused widespread destruction. “I mean, they tell us we’ve only got to go 20 miles inland,” she continued. “But because of the last storm, there’s nowhere to go, really. I mean, I guess they’ve got evacuation places, but we’ve been through a lot of these, and it’s a concrete building, and I just feel safer here than elsewhere.”

Despite the urgent pleas from officials, including Tampa Fire Rescue’s chief who said, “You need to help us by evacuating,” and added, “I’ve never seen anything of this magnitude,” many residents are choosing to stay. Factors such as gas availability, the cost of inland hotels, and the potential hassle of returning to possibly flooded properties have influenced their decisions. For many, the thought of another evacuation so soon after Hurricane Helene, especially deep into the 2024 hurricane season, is overwhelming.

“It’s, like, PTSD,” said Holly Speckhart, who plans to weather Hurricane Milton with Marran in their five-story building. They intend to pass the time watching Tampa Bay Rays baseball, sipping a Modelo, and resting on inflatable mattresses in an interior hallway. If necessary, they will seek refuge in an interior stairwell. “All my friends are mad at me from Ohio,” added Speckhart, originally from Cincinnati. “They keep calling me, saying, ’You’re gonna die.’”

Speckhart said she feels safe in spite of the potential storm surge of 15-20 feet. “Our building’s top floors are much higher than that, and some units have hurricane shutters and windows.”