Soaking rainfall will arrive across Long Island and southern New England as Henri approaches early Sunday morning. The heaviest rainfall of 4-8 inches with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 12 inches will aim for the eastern tip of Long Island, parts of Connecticut, Rhode Island and western Massachusetts. AccuWeather forecasters say that’s enough rain to lead to flooding problems, especially since the ground is saturated in Tropical Rainstorm Fred’s wake. The soggy ground could compound another threat too, since trees will be even more susceptible to toppling when high winds roar across the region.
This infrared satellite image shows Hurricane Henri shortly after 11 a.m. EDT Saturday after it had strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane. (AccuWeather)
Shortly before 11 a.m. EDT Saturday, Henri strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph. It was quickly moving north-northeastward at 14 mph and was 180 miles from Cape Hatteras, North Carolina. This is the strongest the storm has been along its nearly week-long trek across the western Atlantic. The system was first named Tropical Depression Eight near Bermuda last Sunday. When it was later named Tropical Storm Henri, it joined the active Atlantic basin with Grace and Fred. AccuWeather forecasters warn that the storm is on a collision course with Long Island, New York, and portions of the Northeast could start to see torrential downpours, strong wind gusts and inundating storm surge to coastal areas beginning early Sunday.
The New York City Parks department announced all city beaches would be closed on Sunday and Monday due to the anticipated impacts from Henri, which is expected to make landfall on Long Island Sunday. New York City is under a tropical storm warning, and hurricane warnings are in effect for much of Long Island, New York, which is to the east of New York City and includes the boroughs of Queens and Brooklyn.
As Henri threatens to become the first hurricane to make landfall in Long Island in nearly 36 years, forecasters are saying one of the biggest concerns will be the power outages it could cause. On Friday, local power company PSE&G Long Island warned in a press release that given the potential intensity of the storm, some resulting outages could last up to seven to 10 days, with the eastern end of Long Island expected to experience the most severe weather and impact.
“Power outages are a huge concern for Henri — the New York and southern New England area haven’t been affected by a big tropical storm since Superstorm Sandy in 2012, when 8.6 million customers lost power,” AccuWeather Senior Weather Editor said. “Before that, nearly 7 million lost power during Hurricane Irene in 2011. If Henri moves slowly once inland, this will cause power restoration to be delayed.”
