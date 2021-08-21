As Henri threatens to become the first hurricane to make landfall in Long Island in nearly 36 years, forecasters are saying one of the biggest concerns will be the power outages it could cause. On Friday, local power company PSE&G Long Island warned in a press release that given the potential intensity of the storm, some resulting outages could last up to seven to 10 days, with the eastern end of Long Island expected to experience the most severe weather and impact.

“Power outages are a huge concern for Henri — the New York and southern New England area haven’t been affected by a big tropical storm since Superstorm Sandy in 2012, when 8.6 million customers lost power,” AccuWeather Senior Weather Editor said. “Before that, nearly 7 million lost power during Hurricane Irene in 2011. If Henri moves slowly once inland, this will cause power restoration to be delayed.”