President Joe Biden said he told three Florida mayors whose cities are in the path of Hurricane Ian that his administration is “on alert and in action” to help the residents of Florida this week. Biden said that FEMA has already deployed 700 personnel to Florida, with 5,000 Florida National Guard troops and 2,000 National Guard troops from other states also at the ready for assistance. He also said that FEMA will be providing up to 3.5 million liters of water, 3.7 million meals and hundreds of generators to deal with Ian’s landfall. The president spoke with mayors in Tampa, St. Petersburg and Clearwater this week, acknowledging they are “focused on the safety” of their communities. “[I told them] whatever you need, contact me directly … we’re here to support them in every way we can,” Biden remarked.

To the residents of Florida, Biden said they should follow local orders such as evacuations, and that he sees that current evacuations are going on in a “fairly orderly” way. “Your safety is more important than anything,” he said. “I know our hearts are with everyone who will feel the effects of this storm, and we will be with you every step of the way. We aren’t going away.”