Lidia to strike Mexico as a major hurricane Tuesday evening

AccuWeather hurricane experts warn that a dangerous storm surge on the order 6-10 feet will be possible in some locations, especially near the point of landfall.

In the East Pacific this week, AccuWeather hurricane experts are monitoring Hurricane Lidia, the 12th named storm in the basin. Late Monday, Lidia reached hurricane strength (maximum sustained winds greater than 74 mph, or 119 km/h). By Tuesday midday, it intensified to Category 3 hurricane strength (maximum sustained winds of 111-129 mph, or 178-208 km/h) as it churned about 155 miles (260 km) off the coast of Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

The major hurricane is expected to move northeastward toward the Mexican coastline into Tuesday evening and continue to generate swells along the Baja California Peninsula and the west coast of Mexico. Dangerous surf, beach erosion, strong rip currents and coastal flooding will be a concern for coastal locations as Lidia draws closer.

Lidia formed on Tuesday, Oct. 3, well off the coast of western Mexico.

Lidia landfall expected in Mexico late Tuesday

Not only is Lidia likely to make landfall as the first major hurricane of the season in Mexico, but no other systems have hit the country as a hurricane this year.

“Hurricane Beatriz never made landfall, but it came within 25 miles of the Mexico coast on Jul. 1, 2023,” AccuWeather Meteorologist and Social Media Producer Jesse Ferrell said. “Hilary was a tropical storm when it made landfall Aug. 20 on the northern part of Baja California Peninsula.

The last major hurricane to strike Mexico was Rosyln on Oct. 23, 2022, north of Puerto Vallarta, Ferrell added. Before that, the last two Category 3 hits were Hurricane Grace in 2021 and Hurricane Willa in 2018.

Lidia is expected to follow a general northeastward track into midweek as it takes a straight route for the west coast of Mexico. Forecasters say that landfall is expected to occur Tuesday evening, PDT, between the Jalisco and Sinaloa states of Mexico.

Lidia is forecast to make landfall in western Mexico Tuesday evening, local time, as a strengthening Category 3 hurricane.

Gusty winds began to spread across parts of west-central Mexico on Tuesday morning. Peak wind gusts can range from 80-100 mph (130-160 km/h) across the states of Durango, Nayarit, Zacatecas and Jalisco. A narrow swath of wind gusts ranging between 100-120 mph (160-190 km/h) can occur near the point of landfall in the state of Nayarit with the AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 140 mph (220 km/h).

Winds from Lidia are expected to persist across the region through Wednesday, PDT, and can be strong enough to cause minor tree damage and localized power outages.

As Lidia draws closer to the western Mexican coastline, a wide swath of 1-2 inches (25-50 mm) of rain can spread across a similar region as the wind field and cover the states of Durango, Sinaloa, Nayarit, Zacatecas and Jalisco.

Rainfall totals can range from 2-4 inches (50-100 mm) across upslope regions from Culiacán to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, with concentrated totals of 4-8 inches (100-200 mm) possible around the core of the storm near the Mexican state of Nayarit and southern Sinaloa. The AccuWeather Local StormMax™ across west-central Mexico is set at 16 inches (400 mm) for Lidia.

Lidia has been designated as a 4 on the AccuWeather RealImpact Scale for Hurricanes.

Mountainous terrain will influence the heavy rainfall

The terrain of western Mexico will play a large role in the total rainfall that Lidia spreads onshore, specifically the Sierra Madre Occidental mountain range that runs northwest to southeast across western Mexico.

As the air is forced upward and cools over the higher terrain, water vapor condenses and a higher concentration of rainfall can occur along the windward side of the mountains.

"When tropical systems interact with orographic features, the mountains can have a similar effect of squeezing water out of a sponge. As a result, flooding issues can be enhanced," explained AccuWeather Meteorologist Alex DaSilva.

This image of the eastern Pacific, Mexico and Central America shows Hurricane Lidia. (AccuWeather Enhanced RealVue™ Satellite, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023)

Forecasters say that mudslides and flash flooding will be a major concern in locations slated to receive heavy rainfall totals from Hurricane Lidia.

The storm surge from Lidia along the Mexican coastline of Nayarit and Jalisco can range from 3-6 feet. However, some locations can experience dangerous inland flooding on the order 6-10 feet, especially near the point of landfall near cities such as Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

Moisture, energy from Lidia could spawn activity in the Gulf of Mexico

"Some of the moisture and energy from Lidia may transfer to the Gulf of Mexico and perhaps be joined by a second budding tropical system in the Pacific during the middle to the latter part of next week," explained AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski.

Forecasters have designated a moderate risk for tropical development in the Gulf of Mexico from Oct. 10-11.

Regardless of gaining tropical characteristics, there can be pockets of steady rain along the Gulf coast of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama later next week as the energy surges eastward.

