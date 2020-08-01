AccuWeather Summer Camp: How can heavy cars float in flood waters?

You don’t normally float in a swimming pool, so how can a car that weighs much more than all of us float away in flood waters? It’s easier to understand with this at-home fun activity.

Everything you need for a backyard campout this summer

Not ready to venture out for a camping trip this year? With these six convenient items, even a night in the backyard can seem like a journey into the great outdoors.

Sure-fire ways to stay cool when temperatures rise

Researchers believe that temperatures are rising, so it’s important to be prepared to stay cool for your comfort and health. Here are some tips.