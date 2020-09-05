Weather News
Powerful Typhoon Haishen closing in on Japan, South Korea
Right on the heels of Maysak, Typhoon Haishen is expected to become the third typhoon in a week's time to batter Japan and the Korean Peninsula.
After Nana and Omar, what's next for the Atlantic?
Two more tropical systems may unfold over the Atlantic basin in the next week and at least one could pose a threat to the Leeward Islands.
Greek alphabet may be used for only 2nd time in history this hurricane season
With only six names still available on the 2020 Atlantic list and peak season still a week away, forecasters may have to utilize names they haven't used since 2005 to identify tropical systems.
Sharp blast of cold air to bring late-summer snowfall to Rockies
Places like Denver will feel dramatic temp drops early next week -- and Monday night lows will challenge records set a century ago. Plus, snow is forecast to pile up over the Rockies.
Daily coronavirus briefing: 'Sunny and delightful' weather on tap for 146th running of the Kentucky Derby
The fastest two minutes in sports will take place Saturday with no spectators in attendance because of the pandemic. Plus, one country is planning to give free COVID-19 vaccinations to all of its 126 million citizens.
AccuWeather School: How to spot and escape rip currents
If you are lucky enough to spend this weekend at the beach, don’t let rip currents ruin your trip!
News / Hurricane
Is an East Pacific tropical system soon on the horizon?
By Renee Duff, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Sep. 5, 2020 6:34 AM
Placencia, Belize, residents clean up fallen branches among other damage inflicted by Hurricane Nana on Sept. 3.
Forecasters are closely monitoring a disorganized cluster of showers and thunderstorms off the southwestern coast of Mexico for tropical development. Regardless of whether a tropical depression or storm forms, locally heavy rainfall is likely to drench the coast.
The area of low pressure associated with the uptick in showers and thunderstorms has traces of the leftover circulation of former Hurricane Nana, which formed in the Caribbean Sea and made landfall in Belize last week.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
As of Friday night, the low was located a couple hundred miles southeast of Acapulco, Mexico. A path toward the west-northwest along the coast of Mexico is expected through early week.
"It's much more common for storms to cross from the Atlantic into the East Pacific than the other way around due to prevailing steering winds out of the east and thus weaker wind shear over the region," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said. "However, earlier this season, Cristobal became one rare crossover storm when it developed from what was left of the former Tropical Storm Amanda, the first named system of the 2020 East Pacific season."
"Should this system strengthen over the warm waters of the Pacific, it would be assigned a new name based on the list of Eastern Pacific tropical storms," Sosnowski said.
The next name on the list for East Pacific systems is Julio.
While the water is warm where the low pressure area is located, one factor that may limit development is stronger upper-level winds, known as wind shear.
Related:
"Regardless of redevelopment, this low pressure area will move west-northwest, nearly parallel to the southern coast of Mexico during the next few days, causing some showery weather along the southern coast of Mexico," AccuWeather Hurricane Expert Dan Kottlowski said.
The states of Oaxaca, Guerrero, Michoacán, Colima and Jalisco are the areas that can expect enhanced downpours and localized flash flooding through early week.
An uptick in rough surf and an increase in rip currents is also likely along the coastline.
Elsewhere in the basin, there are no other areas of concern in the short-term for tropical development.
Meanwhile in the Atlantic Ocean, Omar continues to dissipate well northeast of Bermuda as forecasters put their attention to several strong tropical waves off the coast of Africa.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.Report a Typo