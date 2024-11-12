Hurricane Sara to soon form in Caribbean, track into Florida next week

All eyes are on a budding tropical rainstorm in the Caribbean, which is forecast to quickly become the next hurricane (Sara) and make landfall in Florida days later.

A batch of showers and thunderstorms over the central Caribbean has been designated by AccuWeather meteorologists as a tropical rainstorm and is forecast to become a hurricane later this week as it drifts westward. At least one scenario involves a track into Florida with significant impacts next week.

AccuWeather meteorologists designated the showers and thunderstorms over the Caribbean as a tropical rainstorm on Tuesday evening. This gives residents and visitors in the potential threat zone ample time to prepare for a tropical threat ahead of any official watches and warnings that might be issued by the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

"Wind shear remains low over much of the Caribbean, and waters are plenty warm (in the 80s F)," AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said, "And now, with showers and thunderstorms beginning to gather, it will likely not be much longer until the tropical rainstorm organizes into a tropical storm."

Wind shear is represented by stiff breezes that can prevent a tropical storm from forming or cause a tropical storm or hurricane to weaken. When wind shear is low it allows a tropical feature free reign to develop a strong circulation.

With no competition for a tropical storm throughout the Atlantic basin, the next name on the list, Sara, is likely to be given to the feature in the Caribbean.

Because of the warm water and low wind shear in the region, there is a significant chance it will go on to become a hurricane if it avoids making landfall in Central America.

"Should the feature become a hurricane, it would be the 12th of the season, which is a testament to the supercharged nature of the season, where the historical average is seven hurricanes," AccuWeather Lead Hurricane Expert Alex DaSilva said.

"There are multiple scenarios with the feature in the Caribbean that are tied to the speed of development and track early on that could affect land areas with landfall and direct impacts later on," DaSilva added, "Not only does this have a high chance of becoming a hurricane by the end of this week, but it may become a major hurricane very quickly--this weekend."

Rapid intensification is forecast over the western Caribbean. Provided the center stays away from land, it could quickly ratchet up on wind intensity, reaching Category 3 status on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Scale with winds of 111-129 mph. This would make the tropical cyclone the second major hurricane of November and the sixth major hurricane of the season.

Should the storm reach Category 4 intensity (130-156 mph), it would join a short list of November hurricanes since the satellite era began in the 1960s, which includes Iota and Eta from 2020, Paloma from 2008, Michelle from 2001 and Lenny from 1999. This storm has the potential to be the latest Category 4 hurricane on record in what has already been a very noteworthy season. Beryl, this past July, became the earliest Category 4 and 5 hurricane on record for the Atlantic.

If a tropical storm or hurricane forms in the western Caribbean, the track is likely to be heavily influenced by the position of a dome of high pressure along the southern Atlantic coast of the United States and the speed of an approaching non-tropical storm and trailing cold front.

If the high pressure moves away swiftly and the front arrives promptly, the door will be open for the future hurricane to track from the western Caribbean through the passage between Cuba and Mexico then into the southwestern Gulf. This track represents a stronger system with a potentially significant hurricane impact on Florida, where steering breezes could guide the system in the general direction of the Florida Keys and the southern part of the Florida Peninsula.

Should the high firmly hold its ground and the forward speed of the front be a bit slower, it could steer the future hurricane into Central America or southeastern Mexico later this weekend to next week. From there, it may diminish over the region or possibly begin a turn toward the Gulf of Mexico. However, with such a path over land for a number of hours, it would lose wind intensity, it may not have time to regain hurricane strength before any approach the Florida Peninsula and possibly areas farther to the north (the Florida Panhandle).

As the future hurricane reaches the western Caribbean, it may slow down and stall. The tropical entity could even complete a small loop, which would extend the time frame of the impacts for much of the region.

During next week, the hurricane should finally begin to increase in speed and enter the Gulf of Mexico. All residents along the central and eastern Gulf coast will need to keep a close eye on its progression, as it is still too soon to tell exactly where it may end up by the middle and end of next week.

Interests in Central America, from Nicaragua to Belize, in southeastern Mexico, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, Florida and the Bahamas are strongly recommended to monitor the progress of the evolving tropical threat.

At this time the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Hurricanes in the Caribbean is a 1.

The RealImpact scale takes into consideration flooding rain, storm surge, population affected and economic loss in addition to winds. The Saffir-Simpson scale only references the maximum sustained winds. The magnitude of the RealImpact for the U.S. is still being assessed. However, the risk of at least some impact on South Florida is high at this time.

If a powerful hurricane makes landfall, there will be significant downpours that can lead to flash flooding, strong wind gusts that can cause property damage and power outages and a storm surge that may also pose a significant risk to lives and property.

With the storm expected to strengthen rapidly as it turns northward, many locations from Nicaragua northward to Mexico and Cuba are likely to receive at least 1-2 inches of rain.

The heaviest rain can fall in northeastern Nicaragua, eastern Honduras and eastern Mexico, with a swath of 8-12 inches. Since the future hurricane may stall, a tremendous amount of rain may fall in some coastal areas with a high risk of life-threatening and damaging flash flooding. The AccuWeather Local StormMax™ is 36 inches.

The potential exists for the rainstorm to intensify into a hurricane as early as Friday morning. Further intensification is expected after that, and a major hurricane (maximum sustained winds of 111 mph or greater) is likely to be churning in the western Caribbean this weekend.

