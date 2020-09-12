Hurricane Paulette slamming Bermuda
By
Alex Sosnowski, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Published Sep. 11, 2020 11:09 AM
With three potential systems strengthening in the next week, there could be up to five tropical cyclones spinning simultaneously in the Atlantic.
Paulette is tracking dangerously close to Bermuda, perhaps making landfall on the islands, as it brings hurricane conditions early this week.
Paulette became a Category 1 hurricane Saturday night. As of 11 p.m. AST on Sunday, maximum sustained winds were 85 mph and the hurricane was located about 80 miles (125 km) southeast of Bermuda. The storm was moving northwestward at 13 mph.
Last minute preparations for the hurricane will need to be winding down in Bermuda as Paulette closes in on the islands.
This satellite-derived radar image shows rain from Paulette moving into Bermuda on Sunday night, Sept. 13, 2020. (AccuWeather)
"Paulette will be moving over warmer water and within a more moist and unstable environment with lowering wind shear through Monday, allowing it to strengthen," AccuWeather's top hurricane expert Dan Kottlowski said.
Wind shear is associated with strong winds aloft or the rapid change in wind direction across an area above the ocean. Strong wind shear can prevent tropical cyclones from forming or cause established tropical cyclones to weaken.
While current forecasts have Paulette topping out as a Category 2 hurricane, if the wind shear drops off even more than currently expected, Paulette could strengthen into a major, Category 3 hurricane with winds of over 110 mph. Forecasters say the most likely scenario is for this strengthening to occur after the hurricane has brushed past Bermuda.
Currently, Paulette is forecast to be a 2 on the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Hurricanes, a six-point scale with ratings of less than one and 1 to 5.
The current track points the center of Paulette tracking near or directly over Bermuda. If Paulette were to make landfall in Bermuda, it would be the territory's first landfall since 2014, when hurricanes Fay and Gonzalo made back-to-back landfalls on the island in mid-October.
Conditions are expected to deteriorate quickly over the islands through Monday.
The Bermuda Weather Service has issued a hurricane warning for the islands.
There will be the risk of high winds, coastal flooding and torrential rain during Monday to Monday night.
Seas and surf will remain dangerous in the waters around Bermuda through Monday.
Despite Bermuda's strict building codes, property damage and power outages are likely even if Paulette brushes the islands.
Paulette is not expected to bring any impact to the eastern coast of the United States, other than perhaps some rougher surf.
Beyond Bermuda, Paulette is expected to track to the south of Newfoundland later in the week, but a period of rough seas is likely around the Canada province.
Paulette is occurring around the traditional peak of the Atlantic hurricane season, which is Sept. 10-11.
Several systems are being monitored over the basin in a season that has already produced 18 named systems and could go on to rival the historic 2005 season. During 2005, 28 named storms set a record for the most ever in a season, and the Greek alphabet was used to name systems for the first time.
Developing tropical storms are likely to continue the 2020 trend of systems setting new early-formation records in the coming days, with the development of Teddy likely on the near horizon.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.
