Hurricane Nora blasting southwest Mexico with heavy rain, gusty winds
By
Adam Douty, AccuWeather senior meteorologist &
Renee Duff, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Aug. 28, 2021 1:58 PM EDT
Grace brought heavy rain and powerful winds to Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula as it made landfall on Aug. 19, before moving back over the Gulf of Mexico.
The latest hurricane of the 2021 East Pacific season was making its presence felt on Saturday as it churned closer to the southwest coast of Mexico. AccuWeather meteorologists say Nora can bring significant impacts to the country as it tracks northward and unleashes flooding rainfall and locally damaging winds.
As of 2 p.m. EDT Saturday, Hurricane Nora was centered 95 miles (155 km) south of Cabo Corrientes, Mexico. The storm had maximum sustained winds of 85 mph (130 km/h), which was a slight increase in wind intensity from the morning. Movement was to the north at 12 mph (19 km/h).
Hurricane Nora is seen swirling close to the southwest Mexico coast on Saturday morning, Aug. 28, 2021. (GOES-16/CIRA at Colorado State)
GOES-16/CIRA at Colorado State
There is a chance that Nora's northward movement puts it on a path to make landfall over the western part of the Jalisco state of Mexico later Saturday, increasing the risk to lives and property.
Regardless of whether Nora makes landfall or stays just offshore, effects will be felt across western Mexico and into the Baja California Peninsula through early week.
"Heavy, flooding rainfall will impact a large portion of western Mexico over the next few days," AccuWeather Meteorologist Randy Adkins said.
Widespread rainfall amounts of 2-4 inches (50-100 mm) are expected from Guerrero northwestward across much of the Baja Peninsula, and most of Sonora. Where the heaviest rain falls, mainly near the coast from Michoacan through Colima and Jalisco, 8-12 inches (200-300 mm) of rain are expected, with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 15 inches (380 mm).
"This can lead to life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides, especially in the mountainous terrain," Adkins said.
Locally damaging wind gusts will spread northward along the coast into early week.
Coastal Jalisco will be at the greatest risk for damaging wind gusts as the storm makes its closest pass to land as a Category 1 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale with maximum sustained winds of 74-95 mph (119-153 km/h).
Wind gusts in this area could reach 80-100 mph (130-160 km/h) with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 120 mph (190 km/h), which can lead to downed trees, power outages and structural damage. Gusty winds of 60-80 mph (100-130 km/h) will expand northward with the storm into early week.
On Saturday, AccuWeather meteorologists lowered the risk of Nora making landfall on Baja California Sur compared to earlier in the week. Rather, it is looking more likely that Nora may weave through the Gulf of California later this weekend and move ashore in northwestern Mexico early next week, with the intensity of a tropical storm.
Even without a landfall on Baja California Sur, the region can still experience locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds from the storm as it tracks northward into early week.
Because of the heavy rain and the threat of wind damage, Nora will be a 1 on the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Hurricanes in Mexico.
"Despite the warm waters of the Gulf of California, dry air coming off of the surrounding deserts should help to lessen the storm's intensity," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Rob Miller said.
With the expected loss of wind intensity, impacts will lessen as the storm tracks farther to the north across western Mexico.
Nora is expected to degenerate to a tropical rainstorm around the middle of the week while near northwestern Mexico, but tropical moisture may push into the southwestern United States and help to fuel another round of monsoonal showers and thunderstorms across the Four Corner states around the middle and end of the week.
This bout of tropical activity in the eastern Pacific comes in conjunction with another potential major hurricane brewing in the Gulf of Mexico.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.

