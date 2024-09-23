Hurricane John makes landfall, poised to blast southern Mexico with 50 inches of rain, high winds

A strengthening, slow-moving hurricane made landfall along Mexico's south-central Pacific coast with life-threatening impacts from flooding rainfall, mudslides and storm surge.

Hurricane John, located over the eastern Pacific Ocean, rapidly intensified into a major hurricane before making landfall in south-central Mexico on Monday evening local time, and AccuWeather meteorologists warn that it can continue to bring life-threatening conditions and catastrophic damage.

Near and just east of where the eye moved ashore in south-central Mexico, a storm surge of 6-10 feet is anticipated. The storm reached the Mexican coastline just to the south-southwest of Marquelia around 9:15 Monday evening with winds of 120 mph.

While the major city of Acapulco, Mexico, may dodge John's worst impacts, the cities of Puerto Angel and Puerto Escondido are likely to be hit hard. Acapulco may still face wind gusts of 40-60 mph as John continues to push inland.

"The hurricane will have the impact of a 3 or possibly a 4 on the Accuweather RealImpact™ Scale for Hurricanes," DaSilva said, "While the storm will lose wind intensity shortly after landfall, it may stall and continue to wring out tremendous amounts of rain in the vicinity."

AccuWeather's RealImpact scale factors include storm surge, flooding rainfall, economic impacts, population affected, and damaging winds. The Saffir-Simpson hurricane scale only rates a hurricane's intensity based on sustained winds.

The exact intensity of the hurricane at landfall will determine the RealImpact scale, but because of the excessive rainfall potential with life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides, the RealImpact will likely be at least one level higher than the Saffir-Simpson scale.

"John will easily unload 8-16 inches of rain on the steep terrain, but there is an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ rainfall of 50 inches," DaSilva said, "That can lead to catastrophic flooding."

