Hurricane Genevieve to bring heavy rain, rough surf to Mexico's Pacific Coast
By
Brandon Buckingham, AccuWeather Meteorologist
Published Aug. 18, 2020 3:46 AM
Hurricane Genevieve is already churning up the water along Mexico's Pacific coast after forming over the weekend, and as the week progresses, tropical downpours and huge swells are in store along its path.
This image, taken early Tuesday morning, Aug. 18, 2020, shows Genevieve near the Pacific coast of Mexico. (NOAA/GOES-West)
During Monday night, local time, Genevieve became the second major hurricane in the eastern Pacific basin of the 2020 season. Favorable conditions, including very warm water and light wind shear in the area is acting to create a monster of a storm. As the early morning hours progressed on Tuesday, Genevieve was upgraded to a Category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of at least 130 mph (209 km/h).
"Based on the atmospheric environment surrounding Genevieve and what the storm has done into Tuesday morning, the hurricane could reach Category 5 strength as the rapid intensification process continues," according to AccuWeather's top hurricane expert Dan Kottlowski.
A Category 5 hurricane has maximum sustained winds of at least 157 mph (253 km/h).
Genevieve was born first as Tropical Depression 12-E when it emerged in the warm waters just off the coast of El Salvador and Nicaragua Sunday morning. As a result of the favorable conditions in the area, Genevieve had strengthened to hurricane status just one day later.
As of the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Genevieve is less than 400 miles to the south-southeast of the southern tip of Baja California, Mexico.
Genevieve could remain at Category 4 hurricane strength or greater into early Thursday, before weakening over cool waters to the southwest of Baja California late in the week.
The only other storm to achieve major hurricane status so far in the East Pacific was Hurricane Douglas as it churned in the central Pacific. Douglas went on to track along the north side of the Hawaiian Islands during the second half of July, bringing tropical downpours and gusty winds to the island chain.
Genevieve will not take a path similar to Douglas in the coming days, as the storm is expected to bring the bulk of the impactful weather to waters just west of Mexico's Pacific coast.
Even on relatively tranquil days, the shore break along Mexico's west coast can feature large waves, posing dangerous conditions for swimmers. As Genevieve churns just off the coast through the week, very large and dangerous swells are expected.
The hurricane's most significant impact along the coast and waters offshore will be for dangerous surf and heavy seas. People should avoid the surf and avoid watching the storm from adjacent coastal areas. Large breaking waves can lead to substantial overwash along the coast with the risk of coastal flooding and damage to vessels. Small craft should remain in port and larger ships should avoid the region and the path of the hurricane.
As of Tuesday morning, tropical storm watches were in place across both coasts of the northern part of the Baja California with a tropical storm warning in effect from Los Barriles to Todos Santos, Mexico, in anticipation of a glancing blow from the powerful storm. The tropical storm warning that is in effect includes Cabo San Lucas, a city that is no stranger to tropical activity.
Outer bands of Genevieve will also bring along tropical downpours to coastal cities through the coming days, posing a threat for flash flooding and mudslides. Cities in line to possibly deal with wet weather from Genevieve include Manzanillo, Puerto Vallarta and all areas in-between.
Rainfall from Genevieve's outer bands can and likely will track into the higher terrain just inland of the aforementioned cities. The mountainous terrain across this region can act to wring out ample amounts of moisture from the atmosphere, enhancing rainfall totals. As this rain funnels into creeks and rivers, towns along their path could face the threat of flash flooding and mudslides.
As the storm continues to parallel the coast, it will begin to track into cooler water off Baja California, into late week. This interaction will undoubtedly begin a weakening trend of the hurricane, but that doesn't mean the impacts will end there.
While the forecast through this weekend and into early next week still features a lot of unknowns, it is possible that some of the residual moisture from the storm could stream into the West coast of the United States. Along with a potential influx of moisture, increased swells, especially across Southern California, will be possible early next week.
