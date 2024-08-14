Hurricane Ernesto nears Bermuda, Canada next

Ernesto may track right over Bermuda and slow down this weekend prior to swiping past Atlantic Canada early next week.

Copied

Ahead of Hurricane Ernesto, people across Bermuda are moving boats and getting the island ready for the storm’s impacts.

After causing significant damage and widespread, long-lasting power outages in Puerto Rico and the United States and British Virgin Islands earlier this week, Ernesto, as a hurricane, will pass close enough to Bermuda from Friday night to Saturday night to bring similar impacts, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. Beyond Bermuda, Ernesto will take a swipe at Atlantic Canada early next week.

Nearly 40% of the customers of the Virgin Islands Water and Power Authority were still without power following Ernesto as of Friday morning, according to PowerOutage.US.

At 11 p.m. EDT, Thursday, Ernesto strengthened to a Category 2 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson hurricane wind scale with maximum sustained winds of 100 mph. As of 8 p.m. Friday, it was tracking northeastward at 13 mph as it closed to within 95 miles of Bermuda. Maximum sustained winds of 100 mph continued. The islands were already experiencing tropical storm-force winds of at least 39 mph as of Friday evening as Ernesto has become a large tropical cyclone.

A hurricane warning was in effect for Bermuda.

Ernesto ingested some dry air at midweek, which has resulted in a gradual strengthening process, rather than rapid intensification, thus far. The hurricane will move over waters that are not as warm as earlier in the week, but some strengthening is still possible.

Ernesto may slow down as it travels in the Bermuda area this weekend. That could significantly add to damaging and dangerous impacts by causing hurricane conditions to last several hours.

Ernesto to pass close to Bermuda

The AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Hurricanes in Bermuda is a 2. The RealImpact scale incorporates rain, storm surge and economic loss, in addition to wind impacts, rather than just the Saffir-Simpson scale, which only measures the wind intensity of a hurricane.

"Ernesto could pass within 25 miles of Bermuda on Saturday morning," AccuWeather Lead Hurricane Expert Alex DaSilva said, "The closer it tracks to Bermuda, the stronger the winds will be on the islands."

Depending on exactly how close the storm tracks to the islands, the strongest part of the hurricane — the northeastern eye wall — could pass over the British Overseas Territory. While many of the structures on the island are made of stone and can withstand a formidable hurricane, power outages will occur, with the potential for significant property damage to non-stone structures.

Bands of rain and wind directly associated with Ernesto were pummeling the islands on Friday afternoon and evening. The worst conditions will be from late Friday night to midday on Saturday. This is the most likely time for power outages and flooding problems.

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

Cruise, shipping and fishing interests should closely monitor the track and intensity of Ernesto as it spins northward over the Atlantic. As Ernesto blasts Bermuda this weekend, it is strongly recommended that small craft remain secured in port. Airport operations may cease when the hurricane is nearby.

Frequent wind gusts will range between 100 and 120 mph, with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ wind gust of 140 mph.

Ernesto will bring heavy rainfall to the islands of Bermuda. The rain will be intense enough to cause urban flooding and wash rocks and other debris onto roads that pass through the small hills.

Ernesto may bring record rainfall to the islands this weekend, as a long plume of moisture may be in the hurricane's wake. Ernesto may also slow its forward speed for a time near the islands. Both could result in an extended period of squally rains and gusty winds.

Since rainwater is captured and used for drinking and other purposes on the islands, non-flooding rainfall is generally welcomed. From 4-8 inches of rain is forecast to fall in Bermuda, with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ rainfall of 13 inches. Rainfall will be given a boost by the proximity of a non-tropical storm system nearby prior to Ernesto's arrival.

Rain from Ernesto is likely to rank with the biggest deluges from tropical systems.

The record amount of rainfall for any August in Bermuda is 14.09 inches set in 2014, which ironically did not have any direct impacts from tropical systems.

The storm surge on the south-facing shoreline is anticipated to be 3-6 feet from Friday night to Saturday.

Ernesto to have close encounter with Atlantic Canada

After Ernesto's encounter with Bermuda this weekend, the next stop for the hurricane will be the waters near Atlantic Canada. Even though the region is hit frequently in the winter months by powerful nor'easters, Ernesto could bring significant problems to the region.

The AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Hurricanes in Canada is a 1.

"Ernesto could come close to the island of Newfoundland, Canada, early next week," DaSilva said.

A dip in the jet stream will be sharp enough to pull Ernesto on a more westerly path for a time, and that could be enough to cause landfall in Atlantic Canada.

"At this time, we believe Ernesto will be taking a north-northeast path as it approaches Atlantic Canada early next week, and that brings up the possibility of a landfall in Newfoundland," DaSilva said.

Because of the highly variable shape of the coastline in Atlantic Canada and the increasing forward speed of Ernesto early next week, pinpointing the exact landfall time and location poses a challenge, if the track is close enough. At this time, any landfall could occur as early as late Sunday night to late Monday in Atlantic Canada.

While waters trend progressively cooler north of Bermuda, they are warm enough to sustain a quick-moving hurricane like Ernesto. Wind gusts of 60-80 mph and an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ wind gust of 100 mph are likely in the southern part of Newfoundland.

AccuWeather meteorologists believe that Ernesto and the jet stream dip will remain separate entities. Because of this, rainfall of 2-4 inches is likely, with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ rainfall of 8 inches near and north of where the center rolls ashore. Rainfall of this intensity would lead to flash flooding, mudslides and road washouts.

However, should Ernesto and the jet stream merge over Atlantic Canada, rainfall could increase exponentially, and a widespread major flooding event might unfold with significant risk to lives and property.

Even though Ernesto poses no direct threat to the United States mainland at this time, it will bring building seas and rough surf with increasing rip currents along the Atlantic beaches this week and weekend.

Beyond Atlantic Canada, Ernesto, as a tropical wind and rainstorm is forecast to affect the British Isles from Wednesday to Thursday. Travel disruptions and power outages are possible.

2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season

AccuWeather meteorologists say that a super-charged Atlantic hurricane season will unfold this year with a large number of tropical storms and hurricanes. Some storms are likely to undergo rapid intensification due largely to the ongoing higher-than-historical average water temperatures.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.