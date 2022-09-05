Hinnamnor turns deadly, leaves thousands without power in South Korea

Hinnamnor made landfall near Geoje, South Korea, around 5 a.m. Tuesday morning, local time, with sustained winds of 89 mph (143 km/h). The deadly storm left roughly 66,000 residents without power across the Korean Peninsula after it spread swaths of heavy rain and damaging winds gusts. At least three deaths were blamed on the storm in South Korea, but officials there said storm preparations helped minimize the death toll, The Associated Press reported. Hinnamnor has been recorded in the history books as the 8th strongest typhoon to impact South Korea.

Hinnamnor, which peaked as a powerful super typhoon and roamed the western Pacific since late August, was downgraded to a tropical rainstorm as it lost strength Tuesday. Portions of southern Japan were also slammed with flooding rainfall and powerful winds early this week as the storm pushed from the East China Sea into the Sea of Japan.

Late Tuesday evening, local time, Hinnamnor was over the Sea of Japan and had 10-minute sustained winds of 69 mph (111 km/h), equivalent to a Category 1 hurricane in the Atlantic and East Pacific basins. By Tuesday night, the storm quickly lost intensity when it shifted into cooler waters and transitioned into a tropical rainstorm as it moved north-northeastward into far eastern Russia.

Damage was caused due to the flooding early in the week as a holiday resort building was washed away in Nam-gu, Pohang, South Korea. In Yongheung-dong, Pohang, South Korea, a landslide was captured behind a local middle school.

As the calendar flipped from August to September, Hinnamnor carried the title of super typhoon, the first storm to do so this year. In fact, at its peak strength, Hinnamnor was the strongest storm of the season in the basin and the strongest tropical cyclone anywhere on Earth so far this year, according to AccuWeather Lead International Forecaster Jason Nicholls.

Jeju Island, South Korea's largest island, recorded a whopping 37.3 inches (948 mm) of rainfall from Sunday, September 4th, to Tuesday, September 6th.

Pohang, a city in far southeast South Korea, has recorded 13.5 inches (342 mm) of rainfall from Hinnamnor so far Tuesday. To the south of Pohang in Gyeongju, South Korea, roughly 8.4 inches (212 mm) of rainfall has been recorded so far.

AccuWeather's Enhanced RealVue™ satellite captures Typhoon Hinnamnor on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. (AccuWeather)

Ahead of Hinnamnor's arrival, South Korean officials were hard at work putting proactive safety measures in place.

On Monday, about 370 flights were grounded, 100 ferry services were docked and more than 66,000 fishing boats were ordered to return to port, according to The Associated Press. In addition, hundreds of roads and bridges were proactively closed, largely across southern portions of the Korean Peninsula and Jeju Island.

People walk in the rain as Typhoon Hinnamnor moves toward the Korean Peninsula in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. Hundreds of flights were grounded, and more than 200 people were evacuated in South Korea on Monday as Typhoon Hinnamnor approached the country's southern region with heavy rains and winds of up to 290 kilometers (180 miles) per hour, the strongest storm in decades. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

Expansive flooding was reported in Jeju as the island has endured some of the heaviest of Hinnamnor's torrential rainfall.

From Sunday to Monday, more than 24 inches (600 mm) of rain had already fallen in central Jeju, according to the AP. On Tuesday, local time, reports of the first fatality came from the eastern port city of Pohang when a woman in her 70s was swept away in floodwaters, according to Al Jazzera. On Monday, nearly a dozen buildings were flooded on Jeju while hundreds were forced to evacuate in Busan, South Korea's second-largest city.

"Rain will continue to fall at varying intensities across the northern Ryukyu Islands, Kyushu, South Korea and North Korea into Tuesday, local time," Nicholls said.

"Recent heavy rain has fallen across North Korea and South Korea, and additional heavy rainfall from this event could lead to life-threatening and historic flooding in parts of these regions," Nicolls cautioned.

In addition to torrential rainfall, Hinnamnor's damaging winds will also be a significant risk. Wind gusts of 80-100 mph (130-160 km/h) are expected across a large swath of South Korea, with wind gusts of 100-120 mph (160-190 km/h) on the southern coast.

Forecasters say Hinnamnor will likely be the strongest storm to slam South Korea since the potent 2020 season. September of 2020 dealt back-to-back blows to the country when Typhoon Maysak struck near Busan on Sept. 3 and Typhoon Haishen struck Ulsan, South Korea, just four days later, according to Nicholls.

Due to the potentially historic flooding rainfall, powerful winds and dangerous seas, Hinnamnor is a 4 on the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Tropical Cyclones in South Korea.

While Hinnamnor will slam South Korea early this week, the immediate impacts from the typhoon may be rather short-lived.

"On Tuesday, the storm will track into the Sea of Japan and continue to gradually lose wind intensity as it enters a region of increasing wind shear and lower sea surface temperatures," explained AccuWeather Meteorologist Alyssa Smithmyer.

Hinnamnor will pick up forward motion from Tuesday into later this week and track briskly northward across the Sea of Japan.

"From Wednesday to Thursday, the feature will quickly track over portions of far eastern Russia and the Sea of Okhotsk as it takes on extratropical characteristics," Smithmyer said.

Still, Hinnamnor is forecast to bring a large swath of 4-8 inches (100-200 mm) of rain to the Primorsky Krai, Khabarovsk Krai and Sakhalin Oblast regions of eastern Russia later Tuesday and Wednesday, according to Nicholls. Rainfall of this magnitude can be enough to trigger flooding issues across these regions.

Hinnamnor is expected to transition to a tropical rainstorm late this week before dissipating over far eastern Russia.

