Gulf of Mexico gives birth to Texas-bound Tropical Storm Harold

Tropical Storm Harold over the Gulf of Mexico is expected to move across South Texas on Tuesday with much-needed rain and the risk of flash flooding.

An influx of tropical moisture will still spread inland across areas of South Texas and far northeastern Mexico.

A disturbance AccuWeather meteorologists have been watching for well over a week has formed as the latest tropical storm to join the frenzy of tropical storms in the Atlantic basin. Tropical Storm Harold, which formed shortly after 2 a.m. EDT Tuesday is expected to maintain tropical storm strength as it nears the South Texas coast during the midday hours.

Harold will spread heat and drought-relieving rain, but also raise the risk of flash flooding in parts of the state during the middle of this week, forecasters say.

AccuWeather meteorologists initiated the risk of development last week for Tropical Storm Harold well ahead of other sources, including the National Hurricane Center (NHC). The potential for tropical activity in the Gulf of Mexico was raised earlier in August by AccuWeather's long-range team.

Water temperatures well into the 80s and a lack of disruptive winds known as wind shear helped to foster the development of Harold from a large cluster of showers and thunderstorms.

Harold was designated by the NHC as Potential Tropical Cyclone 9 Monday morning and upgraded to a depression late Monday while over the central Gulf of Mexico. By early Tuesday morning, it had been upgraded to a tropical storm.

This image of the Gulf of Mexico was taken on Monday evening, Aug. 21, 2023. A budding tropical system was located in the center of the image. Texas and northeastern Mexico appear to the left. (AccuWeather Enhanced RealView™ satellite)

Harold, as a tropical rainstorm, brought drenching downpours and locally gusty thunderstorms to the Bahamas late last week and the Florida Peninsula this weekend. A general 2-3 inches of rain fell on the Florida Keys. Drought-stricken areas along the west coast of the Florida Peninsula picked up 0.25 to 1 inch of rain.

Forecasters have rated Tropical Storm Harold as less than 1 on the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Hurricanes in the United States and Mexico due to the risk of flooding rainfall, coastal wind impacts, rough seas and strong rip currents.

The development risk was raised to a high level this past weekend by AccuWeather forecasters.

The main impacts on the central and southern Texas coast will be in the form of winds, building waves and squally rain into Tuesday evening.

Rip currents will increase in number and strength and will pose a danger to swimmers.

Gusts ranging between 40 and 60 mph are in store from just north of Brownsville, Texas, to Port Lavaca, Texas. Within this zone an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 70 mph is possible, just a few miles per hour below hurricane force, or 74 mph.

Stiff east to northeast winds north of the storm center will push tides and water levels to above normal along much of the Texas coast. Minor coastal flooding is likely with a storm surge of 1-3 feet anticipated along the central and southern Texas coast.

As the system pushes westward over the lower Rio Grand Valley from Tuesday to Wednesday, a swath of drenching rain and locally gusty and perhaps severe thunderstorms will press westward as well, AccuWeather Hurricane Expert Dan Kottlowski said.

The downpours and/or gusty winds will provide relief from nearly an entire summer of drought and excessive heat in the region, perhaps at the expense of flash flooding.

A general 1-4 inches of rain will fall on South Texas from the storm. However, locally higher amounts are likely over the mountains in northern Mexico and perhaps in the Big Bend area of Texas along the Rio Grande River. An AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 12 inches has been assigned to the storm.

"The exact track of the rain in Texas will depend on the organization of the system prior to pushing inland," Kottlowski said. "A more compact and well-organized tropical storm may tend to track slightly farther north."

Much of the downpours will likely then take a curve to the northwest, then take a northern path into western Texas, New Mexico and perhaps eastern Arizona from midweek to late in the week, Kottlowski added. The rain will move along the southern and western flank of a massive dome of heat over the middle of the nation. The scope of the rain may shrink in size after a couple of days.

No rain will fall on Dallas and Austin from the storm, and very little, if any, rain may reach Houston. Stiff breezes along the upper Texas coast may offer some relief from the long-lasting heat wave this summer.

Tropical Storm Harold is just one of several active systems in the Atlantic this week.

