A heat wave for the record books is underway across the western United States, and one state has issued a Stage 3 emergency due to the extreme heat's strain on the power grid.

AccuWeather Summer Camp: How much water do you really need to drink each day?

Jett the cat is here to make you laugh on this Monday as he takes a drink from a sink faucet and helps us all learn an important lesson on how much water we should drink ourselves every day.