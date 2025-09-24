Gabrielle bringing dangerous conditions to Azores before approaching southwestern Europe

Gabrielle will bring dangerous wind, rain and massive waves to the Azores late this week before shifting toward Spain and Portugal as a tropical wind and rainstorm.

Gabrielle is expected to deliver powerful winds, heavy rain and massive waves to the Azores through Thursday night as the storm begins to unwind over the Atlantic, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. By this weekend, Gabrielle as a tropical wind and rainstorm as it tracks toward Spain and Portugal.

Gabrielle spent several days as a powerful Category 4 hurricane over the central Atlantic earlier this week as it swung just east of Bermuda and turned to the East.

Gabrielle transitioned to a tropical wind and rainstorm as it moved into the Azores Thursday night.

The Azores are a group of islands and a popular tourist destination in the west-central Atlantic. The islands are home to just under 250,000 people.

"People in the Azores should prepare for several inches of rain and gusty winds from Gabrielle starting late Thursday night, local time," AccuWeather Lead Hurricane Expert Alex DaSilva said.

Gale-force winds are reaching out up to 185 miles an hour from the center.

A hurricane warning is in effect for the Azores.

Just offshore of the Azores, mountainous seas are likely as Gabrielle approaches just past midweek. Offshore wave heights of 40-60 feet are possible. While these massive waves will remain offshore, dangerous surf and a storm surge of 1-3 feet are possible along the coast.

The AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Hurricanes is one for the Azores due to the risk of hurricane-force wind gusts.

"As Gabrielle approaches and passes through the Azores from Thursday afternoon to Friday morning, winds will generally gust 40-60 mph across most of the islands," DaSilva said. "However, near the storm’s center, higher gusts are likely that could still exceed hurricane force.

Winds of this magnitude can cause regional power outages.

"Gabrielle is forecast to bring some rain and wind to Portugal and western Spain this weekend into early next week," DaSilva said.

Strong wind gusts could cause some power outages and localized damage in Portugal and western Spain.

The AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Hurricanes is less than one for Portugal and Spain.

Some rain may also reach southwestern France, depending on the size, strength and structure of the storm at that time. The bulk of the rain is forecast to fall on Portugal, with 1-2 inches (25-50 millimeters) and locally higher amounts.

There is a risk that heavy rainfall could trigger flash flooding, mudslides and other debris flows. Where the rain does not fall at an intense rate, it can help ease drought and wildfire conditions.

Steering currents will guide Gabrielle swiftly eastward over much of the central Atlantic. However, near the coast of southwestern Europe, these breezes change direction and weaken. Because of this pattern, AccuWeather meteorologists expect Gabrielle to turn southward as it nears western Europe. There is a chance the storm may not make landfall or could stall just offshore or perhaps just inland over the Iberian Peninsula.

A stall offshore could limit the impacts of rain and wind. A stall over southwestern Europe could bring prolonged heavy rain and a heightened risk of flooding.

Seas will build along the south coast of the United Kingdom and the western coast of mainland Europe late this week. Due to large waves and strong rip currents, surf may remain dangerous through the weekend. Rough seas and gusty winds may be a problem for shipping near the Straits of Gibraltar late in the weekend to early next week.

Depending on how much integrity continues with Gabrielle, some rain and breezy conditions could reach Morocco early next week.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Humberto has developed over the southwestern Atlantic and is expected to become a hurricane in the coming days. Humberto is likely to soon be joined by Imelda, which may bring direct impacts to the southeastern United States early next week.

