Flooding threat: Debby threatens Northeast US including I-95 zone from DC to NYC, Boston

Dangers from lingering urban and river flooding as well as strong wind gusts are possible from Interstate 95 to coastal communities into the start of the weekend.

AccuWeather spoke with Christina Farrell of the New York City Emergency Management who shares how the city and its surrounding area are preparing for the heavy rain and flooding from Debby.

While torrential rain will lead to small stream and river flooding in the Appalachians of the Northeast, Debby's eastern flank will bring dangers from flash urban flooding triggered by intense downpours to a storm surge set into motion by southerly winds in the zone from Interstate 95 to the coastal communities into the start of the weekend, AccuWeather meteorologists warn.

A tropical system that tracks well inland undergoes a transition where the steadiest rain tends to fall near and just north and west of the storm track, AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist John Feerick explained.

However, although Debby became a tropical rainstorm before reaching the interior Northeast, it will continue to cause major problems. AccuWeather refers to former tropical systems that continue to cause risk to lives and property as a tropical rainstorm to continue to raise public awareness of a potentially dangerous situation.

The AccuWeather RealImpact Scale™ for Hurricanes in the U.S. is a 3, and for Canada is a 1.

I-95 zone still at risk for flooding problems from Debby

Despite not being in the steady rain zone, bands of showers and thunderstorms farther to the east, originating from the Atlantic Ocean will continue to feed Debby and interact in coastal areas.

These bands will be troublesome for the I-95 metro areas, including Boston and Portland, Maine. Intense downpours lasting minutes to hours will occur within the bands. The nearby northern and western suburbs of the major cities will experience similar problems.

The Washington, D.C., metro area was blasted by a band of torrential downpours that produced flash flooding during Friday morning's rush hour. The same band contained gusty severe thunderstorms that led to tornado warnings.

"Where the downpours persist, the risk of flash flooding in urban areas and along small streams will increase substantially," Feerick said.

Because torrential downpours earlier this week dumped debris on some areas, rivers may also rise quickly and significantly from southeastern Pennsylvania to New Jersey, southeastern New York and southeastern New England.

Motorists should be prepared to seek an alternate route, as underpasses and other streets and highways that drain poorly can fill with water quickly. Even though the water may appear to be shallow, it may still be rising rapidly or may have washed away the road beneath. This is why experts urge motorists never to attempt to drive through flooded areas.

Wind gusts in some of the bands of showers and thunderstorms can be strong enough to knock down trees, cause minor property damage and trigger sporadic power outages. Wind gusts of tropical-storm-force can occur from I-81 to the Atlantic coast.

The increasingly wet soil in the region will have the effect of making trees top-heavy, so even moderate gusty winds could bring some trees down.

Storm surge, coastal flooding are threats from Debby in Northeast

Another serious concern from Debby will be the coastal flood threat.

Some minor coastal flooding can be expected in southeastern Virginia, eastern Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, Long Island, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and New Hampshire. The worst conditions will occur around high tide.

Some access roads and streets in low-lying coastal communities may be submerged.

Weather to improve this weekend

Conditions will improve as the weekend progresses, as Debby speeds away across Atlantic Canada.

A sweep of dry and cool air is forecast to filter in from the Midwest.

However, some of the water that was pushed into the back bays may flood the western side of the bays for a time. River flooding set into motion by torrential rain will continue. Some rivers may not crest until next week.

