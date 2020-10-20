Magnitude 7.5 earthquake near Alaska creates tsunami

An extremely powerful magnitude 7.5 earthquake caused a tsunami with a height of 2.3 feet to hit part of the coast of Alaska on Monday and was followed up by several strong aftershocks.

Tropical Storm Epsilon likely to strengthen further before eyeing Bermuda

For only the second time in recorded history, the Atlantic Ocean has spawned a tropical storm named Epsilon, and it could make a run at Bermuda as a hurricane.

Yet another tropical system could develop on Epsilon's heels

Meteorologists are putting places from the Cayman Islands to Cuba, the Bahamas and the East Coast of the U.S. on alert as they keep a close watch on another part of the Atlantic basin for tropical development this week.