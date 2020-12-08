Fiji, Vanuatu may be threatened by first South Pacific tropical cyclone of the season
By
Adam Douty, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Updated Dec. 8, 2020 9:45 AM
Strong storms and wild weather led to tons of tumbleweeds covering a portion of Hillside, a suburb of Melbourne, Australia, on Dec. 5.
The first tropical cyclone of the season is brewing across the South Pacific, and it can bring impacts to Fiji and Vanuatu through the weekend.
“There is a developing low near American Samoa that can become a cyclone late this week” said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Jason Nicholls.
If it become a tropical cyclone, it will be called Yasa.
While currently near American Samoa, the low is expected to drift to the west and southwest while slowly becoming better organized.
Nicholls added, “Conditions look very favorable for this low to become Tropical Cyclone Yasa.”
These favorable conditions for tropical cyclone formation include light wind shear and warm ocean waters, both of which are currently in place across the region.
However, even before the low has a chance to develop into a tropical cyclone, it can bring heavy downpours to American Samoa through Wednesday. As much as 100 mm (4 inches) of rain can fall within a short period of time bringing the threat of flash flooding.
Downpours will shift to the west of America Samoa only Thursday, following the track of the budding cyclone.
Through the end of the weekend, while the heaviest rain and strongest wind from the developing cyclone are expected to remain across the waters between Fiji and Vanuatu, bands of squally showers and thunderstorms can sweep across each country. In addition, potential cyclone can stir up dangerous waves and lead to strong rip currents.
Nicholls said, “It is possible for potential Tropical Cyclone Yasa to continue tracking to the southwest early next week and eventually bring more significant impacts to Vanuatu and even New Caledonia.”
Depending on the amount of strengthening, this could include damaging wind gusts and torrential rainfall. Even if there is only minimal strengthening, flooding rainfall could still threaten the region.
“This system is not expected to track far enough to the west to impact Australia,” added Nicholls.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.