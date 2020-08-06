AccuWeather's fall forecast: Where will autumn weather arrive 1st in US?

It's been a noticeably hot summer across the U.S. but when summer officially ends on Sept. 22, will it actually feel like summer has ended? AccuWeather meteorologists answer that and more in the 2020 U.S. fall forecast.

2 killed by lightning in North Carolina while clearing debris from Isaias

A lightning strike claimed the lives of two men and started a house are in Wilmington, North Carolina, on Wednesday -- just miles away from where Isaias made landfall earlier in the week.

What history will remember about Isaias

Isaias will be a storm to remember from its survival traveling through the "graveyard of tropical systems" to the impacts from it making U.S. landfall during a full moon.