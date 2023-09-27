Downpours to drench Florida Peninsula through Sunday

A plume of tropical moisture will continue to bring rounds of torrential downpours, as well as coastal hazards to the central and southern portions of Florida through the weekend.

The Sunshine State may struggle to live up to its reputation through this weekend as a slow-moving tropical disturbance unloads inches of rain and raises the risk of flooding over much of the Florida Peninsula, AccuWeather meteorologists say.

Dry air has pushed southward enough to end the risk of torrential downpours over the Florida Panhandle and the northern part of the peninsula. That protection should last through the weekend. However, the dry push will travel only so far.

Disruptive breezes, known as wind shear, at the middle levels of the atmosphere will be a deterrent for tropical storm formation in the zone from the northwestern Caribbean to the southeastern Gulf of Mexico and waters just east of Florida over the next several days.

However, because of warm waters in the region, generally well above the critical threshold for tropical development, which is considered 80 degrees Fahrenheit, there remains a nonzero chance for a tropical depression or storm to form just off the Atlantic coast next week.

As a broad area of low pressure exists off the Atlantic coast, there is a low but non-zero chance for a tropical or subtropical system to develop over the Atlantic, according to AccuWeather Tropical Meteorologist Alex DaSilva.

“Because of this and the warm water factor, a tropical or subtropical system could develop as early as this weekend off the mid-Atlantic coast,” DaSilva said, adding that there is another zone that AccuWeather forecasters will watch for tropical development later next week off the southern Atlantic coast.

"Regardless of whether a tropical storm forms or not, the downpours and thunderstorms that occur over the Florida Peninsula will be highly disruptive and potentially damaging," AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said.

From the starting point in the pattern early this week through the end of the weekend, a general 2-4 inches of rain will have fallen on much of the Florida Peninsula. Some locations may pick up double that amount with 4-8 inches of rain. It is possible for the rainiest spots to measure close to or more than a foot of rain during the week-long period from this past Monday to Sunday.

Since the start of the week and through Friday morning, West Palm Beach, Florida, has picked up 5.23 inches of rain, with more on the way. Jacksonville, Florida, has measured 4.88 inches for the week and is likely done with downpours as of Friday. Cities such as Miami, Fort Myers, Orlando, Tampa and Melbourne, Florida, are among the locations that will be on the receiving end of more downpours through the weekend.

"Some areas will get hit by downpours multiple times a day and/or for several days in a row, while other places may have only a single shower or thunderstorm the entire time through Sunday," Rayno said.

Because of the repeating and slow-moving nature of the storms, there will be the risk of flash and urban flooding, and water may tend to collect in low-lying areas following persistent torrential downpours.

Any thunderstorm over the central and southern part of the Florida Peninsula has the potential to briefly pulse to severe levels in localized areas, Rayno said. That severe weather threat includes the potential for damaging wind gusts and a brief tornado or waterspout.

Not only can the downpours hinder outdoor work and recreational activities, such as those spending time at central Florida theme parks, but sudden lightning strikes can be dangerous to golfers and those trying to squeeze in a few hours at the beach or fishing excursions.

The persistent nature of thunderstorms in the waters surrounding the Florida Peninsula will create rough surf and locally strong rip currents.

Along the northeastern coast of Florida, a stiff breeze from the northeast will bring above-average tides, coastal flooding and rough surf conditions.

Many of the thunderstorms may tend to congregate along the Florida Gulf Coast and Keys during the late-night and early-morning hours before wandering inland and toward the Atlantic coast later in the day and during the evening. However, there will be some exceptions.

AccuWeather forecasters urge motorists to be prepared for blocked roads due to high water and avoid driving along flooded roads. High water could damage vehicles, and rising water could cause vehicles to become submerged and put drivers and passengers at risk. Roads can also be compromised underneath floodwaters.

The downpours are not expected to expand to the Mississippi Valley, where water levels are near low levels from a year ago.

