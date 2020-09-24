Downpours threaten flooding across Japan
By
Mary Gilbert, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Sep. 21, 2020 12:28 PM
|
Updated Sep. 24, 2020 8:09 AM
As flash flooding swept through Anduze, France, on Sept. 19, a mobile home was washed away. Local officials say more than a dozen rescues were carried out as a result of the flooding.
Just over two weeks have elapsed since Typhoon Haishen battered portions of Japan and the Korean Peninsula with heavy rain and damaging winds. After a needed respite from tropical activity, Tropical Rainstorm Dolphin will bring areas of heavy rain to Japan.
On Monday afternoon, local time, a tropical depression churning over the Philippine Sea strengthened into Tropical Storm Dolphin, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.
Dolphin intensified into a severe tropical storm on Tuesday and produced sustained winds for a time that were on par with a Category 1 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale in the Atlantic and East Pacific basins.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
Dolphin has since lost wind intensity and transitioned to a tropical rainstorm, although it will still bring heavy rain and gusty wind to portions of eastern Japan through Saturday.
Severe Tropical Storm Dolphin brings heavy rain to portions of the Japanese coast Wednesday afternoon, local time. (CIRA/RAMMB)
Dolphin will continue to track generally northeastward, parallel to the coast of Honshu, through Saturday before curving more to the north and crossing the Kuril Islands on Sunday.
The outermost rainbands of Severe Tropical Storm Dolphin first reached portions of the Japanese coast Tuesday evening and downpours increased through Wednesday.
Rain amounts of 25-50 mm (1-2 inches) have been reported across the Chiba Peninsula since Wednesday. Less than 25 mm (an inch) has fallen in the Tokyo area.
As Dolphin tracks to the north, areas of heavy rain will also soak the northeast coast of Honshu as well as eastern Hokkaido late in the week and into the weekend.
In addition to rain from Dolphin, a second area of low pressure can bring heavy rain across southern Japan from Kyushu to Shikoku and southern Honshu. This rain will be the heaviest through Friday and is expected to dissipate by the weekend.
Rainfall through Saturday associated with these two lows will average 24-100 mm (1-4 inches), with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 250 mm (10 inches) possible for areas that end up trapped under persistent, heavy downpours. Heavy rain can lead to flash flooding and can increase the potential for dangerous mudslides.
While the center of Dolphin is expected to remain offshore, strong wind gusts on the level of 65-90 km/h (40-50 mph) will be found along the east coast of Honshu and Hokkaido. An AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 95 km/h (60 mph) can occur along the immediate coast.
While winds of this magnitude will not cause much in the way of damage, there can be sporadic power outages and downed tree branches. Travel impacts are also possible as winds slow some trains and lead to delays at airports.
Seas will continue to be rough and choppy as Dolphin churns near the coast.
The threat for heavy rain will come to an end Sunday, though showers will still move across much of Japan.
For the start of next week, high pressure will build across the Korean Peninsula and expand eastward over portions of Japan allowing the area a chance to dry out.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.
Report a Typo
News / Hurricane
Downpours threaten flooding across Japan
By Mary Gilbert, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Sep. 21, 2020 12:28 PM | Updated Sep. 24, 2020 8:09 AM
As flash flooding swept through Anduze, France, on Sept. 19, a mobile home was washed away. Local officials say more than a dozen rescues were carried out as a result of the flooding.
Just over two weeks have elapsed since Typhoon Haishen battered portions of Japan and the Korean Peninsula with heavy rain and damaging winds. After a needed respite from tropical activity, Tropical Rainstorm Dolphin will bring areas of heavy rain to Japan.
On Monday afternoon, local time, a tropical depression churning over the Philippine Sea strengthened into Tropical Storm Dolphin, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.
Dolphin intensified into a severe tropical storm on Tuesday and produced sustained winds for a time that were on par with a Category 1 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale in the Atlantic and East Pacific basins.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
Dolphin has since lost wind intensity and transitioned to a tropical rainstorm, although it will still bring heavy rain and gusty wind to portions of eastern Japan through Saturday.
Severe Tropical Storm Dolphin brings heavy rain to portions of the Japanese coast Wednesday afternoon, local time. (CIRA/RAMMB)
Dolphin will continue to track generally northeastward, parallel to the coast of Honshu, through Saturday before curving more to the north and crossing the Kuril Islands on Sunday.
The outermost rainbands of Severe Tropical Storm Dolphin first reached portions of the Japanese coast Tuesday evening and downpours increased through Wednesday.
Rain amounts of 25-50 mm (1-2 inches) have been reported across the Chiba Peninsula since Wednesday. Less than 25 mm (an inch) has fallen in the Tokyo area.
As Dolphin tracks to the north, areas of heavy rain will also soak the northeast coast of Honshu as well as eastern Hokkaido late in the week and into the weekend.
In addition to rain from Dolphin, a second area of low pressure can bring heavy rain across southern Japan from Kyushu to Shikoku and southern Honshu. This rain will be the heaviest through Friday and is expected to dissipate by the weekend.
Rainfall through Saturday associated with these two lows will average 24-100 mm (1-4 inches), with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 250 mm (10 inches) possible for areas that end up trapped under persistent, heavy downpours. Heavy rain can lead to flash flooding and can increase the potential for dangerous mudslides.
While the center of Dolphin is expected to remain offshore, strong wind gusts on the level of 65-90 km/h (40-50 mph) will be found along the east coast of Honshu and Hokkaido. An AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 95 km/h (60 mph) can occur along the immediate coast.
While winds of this magnitude will not cause much in the way of damage, there can be sporadic power outages and downed tree branches. Travel impacts are also possible as winds slow some trains and lead to delays at airports.
Seas will continue to be rough and choppy as Dolphin churns near the coast.
Related:
The threat for heavy rain will come to an end Sunday, though showers will still move across much of Japan.
For the start of next week, high pressure will build across the Korean Peninsula and expand eastward over portions of Japan allowing the area a chance to dry out.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.Report a Typo