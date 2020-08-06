AccuWeather's fall forecast: Where will autumn weather arrive 1st in US?

It's been a noticeably hot summer across the U.S. but when summer officially ends on Sept. 22, will it actually feel like summer has ended? AccuWeather meteorologists answer that and more in the 2020 U.S. fall forecast.

2 killed by lightning in North Carolina while clearing debris from Isaias

A lightning strike claimed the lives of two men and started a house are in Wilmington, North Carolina, on Wednesday -- just miles away from where Isaias made landfall earlier in the week.

Daily coronavirus briefing: Fears of 2nd wave prompt new restrictions in Europe

Researchers unveiled more encouraging news on the vaccine front this week. Plus, those who fail to quarantine in this city could be hit with a five-figure fine.