Dangerous rip currents turn fatal from Ernesto along US Atlantic beaches

Even though Ernesto remains well offshore of the United States, waves expanding outward from the storm will continue to create rough surf and strong rip currents along the Atlantic coast beaches.

Copied

Ernesto still making impacts on the East Coast as large waves demolish the foundation of this beach house.

The summer vacation season hasn't ended yet for everyone, with many seeking the less crowded days of the middle to late part of August to enjoy some time at the beach. However, surf churned up by Ernesto has already caused trouble and turned deadly, AccuWeather meteorologists say.

Trouble in the surf zone

Ernesto's expanding winds will push on the ocean surface and create large swells that will spread outward from the center -- much like a plunger in a bathtub.

As Ernesto continues on a path to the north-northeast following landfall on Bermuda early Saturday morning, seas and surf will remain rough along the coast from the Delmarva Peninsula to Maine through Monday. Swells will also build in Atlantic Canada.

As those swells generated by Ernesto approach the shallow waters along the U.S. beaches, wave action has increased, and correspondingly, the number and strength of rip currents has increased.

The rip currents occur as increasing waves carry more water shoreward than can escape before the next wave arrives. The water then returns to the deeper areas through narrow channels known as rip currents. Rip currents, which are almost always present whenever there are breakers, may appear as a quiet surf zone, but the water within is racing out to sea.

On Friday, two fatalities were reported in South Carolina after beachgoers were caught in strong rip currents, according to the Beaufort County's Sheriffs Office. Local news outlets also reported that at least 29 people were rescued from rip currents along the North Carolina coast over the weekend.

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

Swimmers are strongly urged to only swim under the watchful eye of lifeguards and obey local restrictions due to weather and surf conditions.

If you become caught in a rip current, experts advise that it may be best not to fight the flow of water but either swim parallel to the shore or just float until the seaward push subsides in a few minutes to avoid exhaustion.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.