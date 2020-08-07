Californians put on alert to evacuate at moment's notice amid wildfire crisis

A 'historic lightning siege' triggered more than 367 new fires in California in just 72 hours, an official said on Wednesday, adding that 'the size and complexity' of the blazes is complicating every facet of emergency response.

Atlantic on verge of setting another tropical storm record

Not only is a tropical disturbance over the middle of the basin likely to become the next record-setting tropical storm of 2020, but the system could track into the Gulf of Mexico next week.

'Gates of Hell' crater has burned in remote desert for 50 years

Rain doesn't often fall there, but even when it does fall it's unable to put out this everlasting fire. AccuWeather spoke to the only person to have climbed down into the crater and he explained what he found down there.