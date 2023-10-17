Budding East Pacific tropical storm may eventually fuel rain in the US

The system is a “strong candidate” to clinch the name, Norma, and become the season’s next hurricane. It could make landfall in Mexico before some rain reaches the U.S.

The next tropical storm of the season in the East Pacific is likely to develop this week, and it could become the next hurricane. Not only is the system likely to impact Mexico, but some of its moisture and energy will also eventually fuel rainfall across drought-stricken parts of the United States.

A building mass of showers and thunderstorms several hundred miles off the coast of Mexico over the Pacific Ocean has been brewing slowly. Because of the likelihood that the system will become a tropical storm then swing back toward land, AccuWeather meteorologists began to refer to this system as a tropical rainstorm to raise public awareness of the risk to lives and property earlier this week.

This image of the eastern Pacific Ocean shows a tropical system in the developing stages (center). Another system was slowly organizing to the right on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023. (AccuWeather Enhanced RealVue™ Satellite)

"The feature is expected to become better organized and could become the next named storm," AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham said. The next name on the list for the East Pacific is Norma. The "system is a strong candidate" for clinching that name anytime through the middle of this week, according to Buckingham.

Initially, the system may track toward the west or north for a time. However, steering breezes will eventually direct the system to the northeast and back toward the western coast of Mexico perhaps as a potent hurricane.

The exact time of the turn, eventual landfall and location thereof in Mexico has yet to be determined. The budding storm will likely begin to turn toward the northwest late this week or early this weekend with a landfall later in the weekend to early next week along the central west coast of Mexico. The system may pass near the tip of the Baja Peninsula first.

The last tropical system to strike Mexico did so as a Category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Major Hurricane Lidia made landfall just to the south of Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, with maximum sustained winds of 140 mph.

Along with the likelihood of torrential rain, flooding and mudslides near the point of landfall, heavy rain will be wrung out over the mountains across the interior where additional flash flooding is possible.

AccuWeather meteorologists believe that some moisture and/or energy from the tropical system will survive the trip over the mountains in northern Mexico then reach the U.S.

"A dip in the jet stream that will develop in the western U.S. next week will help to scoop up the energy and moisture from the tropical system over the South Central states," AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Meteorologist Paul Pastelok said.

There may be a gap in the rainfall triggered across Mexico and the U.S. as it may take some time for the jet stream dip to re-energize the system.

"At this time, the heaviest rain is likely to track across the northwestern part of Texas and the southwestern part of New Mexico and into portions of Oklahoma before spreading into more of the central Plains, spanning Tuesday and Wednesday of next week," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson said. "However, the exact swath of heaviest rain will depend on how both the jet stream and the energy from the tropical system interact."

Pastelok noted that if everything comes together, a general zone of 2-4 inches of rain might develop with local amounts near and just above 6 inches possible.

Rainfall of this magnitude could be significantly beneficial in easing drought conditions gripping the region.

Large tracts of the central U.S. have been experiencing abnormally dry conditions to the most extreme drought conditions, according to the United States Drought Monitor.

Not only has this been a major problem for crops and feeding and watering livestock, but rivers in the region are running very low. The extremely low water levels on the Mississippi River have been greatly diminishing the amount of barge commerce and have allowed salt water from the Gulf of Mexico to intrude upriver near New Orleans and threaten the drinking water supply in the region.

However, even if the rain materializes as projected, it will take many more far-reaching rainfall events to impact the Mississippi River. For example, the Red River, one of the region's major rivers in the path of potential rain, does not flow into the Mississippi River, but rather the Atchafalaya River. A flood prevention project years ago re-directed the Atchafalay's water away from the Mississippi River.

For there to be some meaningful rise on the Mississippi, heavy rain would need to fall over a broad region of the Arkansas and Missouri rivers. Any downstream surge in water could take many weeks to reach the main stem of the lower Mississippi River.

