Australia likely to be impacted by 2 tropical threats this week
By
Adam Douty, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Updated Dec. 7, 2020 11:14 AM
Strong storms and wild weather led to tons of tumbleweeds covering a portion of Hillside, a suburb of Melbourne, Australia, on Dec. 5.
Two tropical threats that are taking shape in the waters off northwestern Australia can bring heavy rain and wind to Western Australia through the weekend.
“We are watching two areas of disturbed weather off the northwest coast of Australia for tropical development this week,” said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Jason Nicholls. “The feature most likely to impact Australia first is a developing tropical low just off the Kimberly Coast.”
This area of disturbed weather can slowly become better organized into midweek as it drifts towards the coast. It is expected to move inland on Wednesday between Broome and Port Hedland.
However, due to the close proximity to land which impedes tropical development, Nicholls thinks that the threat is minimal for this to organize into a tropical cyclone before moving inland.
Despite not developing into a tropical cyclone, it will produce heavy rainfall, especially near and to the northeast of where it moves onshore. Areas from Kimberly into northern Pilbara are at the greatest risk for heavy rain and flash flooding.
Rainfall of 100-200 mm (4-8 inches) is expected through Wednesday night across western Kimberly in northwestern Australia as the low moved inland. An AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 300 mm (12 inches) is possible. This include Broome which could receive rain heavy enough to lead to flash flooding.
While there can be a gusty wind and rough seas as well, the lack of significant tropical development will limit wind impacts.
Once inland, the low is expected to continue to track to the southeast into central and eastern portions of Western Australia where it can produce areas of heavy rain and flash flooding. This will largely be a threat for mining operations and transportation in the region.
The second area of concern for tropical development is an area of low pressure near Christmas Island. The low, which was nearly stationary over the weekend, can begin to track to the east and near the northwestern coast of Australia by late in the week.
Nicholls expects this low to have a greater chance of strengthening into a tropical cyclone before reaching northwestern Australia towards the end of the week or the weekend.
The low will move through a region with very warm water, which is favorable for tropical development. However, pockets of strong wind shear, or the chance of wind speed and direction with height, can limit strengthening.
Similar to the first low to impact the region, the Pilbara and Kimberly coats can endure impacts from the potential cyclone.
Heavy rain will once again threaten the region with flooding. Depending on the amount of tropical development the low undergoes, an area of damaging wind gusts could be possible.
AccuWeather meteorologists expect the Australian tropical cyclone season to be slightly more active than normal with a total of 12 named storms. Last year, there were only nine named tropical systems in the Australian basin, only four of which impacted Australia. The average number storms in the basin is 11, and the season runs from Nov. 1 to Apr. 30.
