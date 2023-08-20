Atlantic heats up: Tropical rainstorm brewing in the Gulf to join Emily, Franklin

Throughout the upcoming week, AccuWeather meteorologists will be tracking a multitude of features across the Atlantic Basin. These storms will span from the Cabo Verde Islands just off the west coast of Africa all the way to the Gulf of Mexico.

Tropical Storm Franklin forms in the Caribbean

The National Hurricane Center named Tropical Storm Franklin late Sunday afternoon as a low-pressure system had formed in the Caribbean, about halfway between Puerto Rico and Venezuela in South America.

"This feature will bring an increase in rainfall across Puerto Rico and Hispaniola later this week as it makes a more northward turn and eventually moving into the southwestern Atlantic," explained AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski.

Tropical rainstorm in Gulf of Mexico to threaten flooding in Texas

Of more immediate concern for the United States, a tropical wave tracked westward over the Florida Peninsula throughout the day on Sunday, which allowed for enhanced showers and thunderstorms to move into the region, creating rough surf and strong rip currents. This wave is forecast to move westward across the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico and stands a high chance of developing into a short-lived tropical rainstorm as it tracks westward toward Texas and northeast Mexico.

"This feature will not have much time to develop before it likely moves into South Texas, although it will be moving across very warm water which can aid in rapid development," explained Pydynowski.

Locations along the Texas Gulf Coast are currently facing levels of moderate to extreme drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. Cities such as Corpus Christi, Texas, have not recorded any measurable rainfall in August so far. Meanwhile, Brownsville and McAllen, Texas, have only observed a trace of precipitation to date.

Regardless of if this feature organizes into a tropical depression, an influx of tropical moisture will still spread inland across areas of South Texas and far northeastern Mexico from Monday night to early Wednesday as a tropical rainstorm. Given the dry conditions present, the crops and depleted reservoirs in this region would benefit from a stretch of wet weather.

Some areas of southern Texas can observe a general swath of 1-2 inches of rain from Monday night to Wednesday morning as this energy shifts over the region. In locations where the most persistent downpours occur, totals can reach between 2-4 inches, which would be the most substantial rainfall observed in this area in the last several months. The last time this area recorded close to 1 inch of rainfall over the course of a few days, was during the first week of June.

The heaviest rainfall associated with this feature is expected to occur in northeastern Mexico. The AccuWeather Local StormMax™ for this event is 12 inches.

In southern Texas, areas that receive persistent downpours early this week could face localized flash flooding as this feature tracks over the region. Locations along the coast could face an elevated risk for flooding, along with poor-drainage areas farther inland.

In addition to impacts from ample rainfall, residents can notice a slight decline in daytime temperatures across South Texas. Following an extended stretch of maximum temperatures trending several degrees above the historical average since roughly mid-June, locations such as Brownsville and Corpus Christi can briefly drop a few degrees below typical late-August values.

Winds associated with the tropical rainstorm will ramp up along the Texas Gulf Coast from Monday night to Tuesday. Gusts can range from 40-60 mph during this timeframe with the AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 70 mph.

Forecasters have rated the tropical rainstorm as a less than 1 on the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Hurricanes in the United States and Mexico due to the risk of flooding rainfall, coastal wind impacts, rough seas and strong rip currents.

Tropical Depression 6 to be short-lived

One system has already organized into a tropical depression east of the Leeward Islands. The National Hurricane Center designated this feature Tropical Depression 6 Saturday afternoon.

A current view of Tropical Depression 6 shows a very poorly organized cluster of showers and thunderstorms several hundreds of miles east of the northern Leeward Islands. Into early Monday morning, Tropical Depression 6 is expected to track to the west and gradually lose wind intensity as it approaches edge of the Caribbean Islands.

Given the environment the depression is tracking through, forecasters say that it is not expected to intensify into a tropical storm.

In fact, by Monday afternoon, this tropical feature is expected gradually dissipate and transition to a loosely organized tropical rainstorm prior to its approach to land Monday evening. Areas of the northern Leeward Islands can have periods of disorganized tropical showers during the day on Monday, but these locations are not expected to have direct impacts from what is currently Tropical Depression 6.

Emily takes shape in the Central Atlantic

Tropical Storm Emily organized roughly a thousand miles west-northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands Sunday morning with peak winds of 50 mph. Forecasters say that it will take on a northwesterly track through midweek before curving northward, gradually losing wind intensity as it travels over the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean.

On Sunday, tropical-storm-force winds extended outward from Emily nearly 200 miles, nearly the equivalent of the boundary length of the South Carolina coastline. By late Monday night, Emily can transition into a tropical depression prior to taking on more of a northward path.

Shipping interests in the Atlantic Ocean near the path of Emily should closely monitor the storms position and intensity as it transitions to the northwest.

Multiple features showing moderate to high chances for development elsewhere in the basin

AccuWeather forecasters are now calling for a moderate to high chance of development early this week for not one tropical wave, but several pieces of energy churning from the central Atlantic to the Gulf of Mexico. Following a relatively quiet July in terms of tropical activity across the Atlantic ocean, the remaining weeks of August are beginning to paint a vastly different picture.

A view of the AccuWeather Enhanced RealVue™ Satellite across the Atlantic basin on Sunday, August 20, showing numerous tropical features showing some level of promise for development this week. Tropical Storm Emily is located in the central Atlantic, while Tropical Depression 6 is churning to the east of the Leeward Islands.

Two tropical waves, one near the Cabo Verde Islands and another expected to emerge off of the west coast of Africa in the coming days, will pose a medium and low risk for formation from early to later this week.

Forecasters say that even though conditions are ripe for development across portions of the basin, there are certain factors that storms will have to overcome in order to organize.

"Despite the fact that the ocean waters are abnormally warm, we will need other factors to come together for storms to develop. Wind shear, which is an increase in wind speed with height above the Earth’s surface, is expected to be a limiting factor for development in some parts of the Atlantic basin," explained AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Michael Doll.

