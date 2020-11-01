Eta setting its sights on Honduras and Nicaragua this week

The formation of Eta ties 2005 for the highest number of named storms in a single year. In addition, this is the first time that the name Eta has ever been used to name a tropical system.

Northeastern US to take another early hit from winter

Residents across the Northeast may feel like the calendar has flipped to December as opposed to November, with forecasters predicting cold winds and a healthy dose of snow for some early this week.

November to offer several chances to glimpse meteors

Stargazers will need to be patient with the first meteor shower set to peak, but for those who have the time, the show could offer a special treat.