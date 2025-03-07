Alfred weakens but continues to whip the Australian coast with wind and rain

A motorist who left their car on Currumbin Beach in Queensland, Australia, managed to save their vehicle from being carried out to sea by strong waves whipped up by the incoming Cyclone Alfred.

Brisbane, Australia (CNN) — Rare southerly storm Alfred is lashing Australia’s east coast with wind and rain as its eye inches closer to a mainland landfall expected on Saturday morning.

The storm system has been swirling ever so slowly west toward the Queensland capital of Brisbane, prompting cyclone warnings along a stretch of coast home to around 4 million people. It struck Queensland’s Moreton Island in the earliest hours of Saturday as a Category 1 tropical cyclone, according to Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology (BOM), which is equivalent to a tropical storm in the Atlantic basin.

Alfred weakened while crossing the barrier island, but will make another landfall on or near Queensland’s Bribie Island by Saturday afternoon as a tropical low, according to the bureau. Alfred’s current strength is equivalent to a tropical depression in the Atlantic basin.

The storm’s change in strength will not alter its overall impact.

The cyclone had initially been expected to hit on Thursday night, then Friday morning, and the extra delay raised anxiety levels among residents in an area where cyclones are rare.

They usually form further north over warmer seas, but this one followed an erratic path to become the most southerly cyclone to hit the region in more than 50 years.

The cyclone was already bringing heavy rainfall to coastal areas on Saturday, along with damaging winds and storm surges.

Heavy rain, strong winds and rough surf were seen across parts of Australia as Cyclone Alfred inched closer to the continent on March 5 and 6. The storm is expected to make landfall over the weekend.

Cyclone brings heavy rain and strong wind

Impacts from Alfred have been felt over the states of Queensland and New South Wales this week ahead of the storm’s landfall.

Nearly 200 mm (8 inches) of rain drenched northern New South Wales and southeastern Queensland throughout Friday, according to the meteorology bureau’s data. More rain fell in 24 hours in some locations than normally falls in the entire month of March.

Queensland’s Gold Coast and other coastal areas were considered most vulnerable to storm surges, wind gusts and flash flooding, though warnings extended well inland.

In New South Wales, Australian Defence Force personnel, state emergency services and police were pre-positioned in the Northern Rivers – an area beset by flooding in recent years.

Some residents were still living in temporary housing after the last major flood submerged homes and businesses in 2022.

Authorities repeatedly acknowledged their trauma during press conferences as they sought to assure them that this time there would be no long wait for help.

“Our sincere hope is that the community gets through this without any loss of life, and that we can – when this is all over – focus on the rebuild,” said NSW Premier Chris Minns in the city of Lismore on Friday, where he was expected to ride out the cyclone.

Huge waves

The delay in Alfred’s arrival gave authorities more time to issue warnings to residents, many of whom had never lived through a cyclone.

The last one to cross this far south was Tropical Cyclone Zoe in 1974.

The delay also gave sightseers time to explore Alfred’s effects on the coast – including surfers who earlier this week braved waves that by Friday were too dangerous to surf.

Stuart Nettle, the editor of Swellnet, a forecaster service that operates 100 cameras near the coast, said Alfred had produced waves that will be talked about for years.

“The fourth and fifth of March are going to live on in infamy in the memory of Gold Coast surfers,” he said. “Tropical Cyclone Alfred just sat there at the optimum distance and the optimum direction from the Gold Coast and delivered two days of exceptional waves. There’ll be surfers talking about it for a long time to come.”

Few dared to enter the water Friday as waves lashed the coast, prompting warnings from authorities of fines of $10,000 (16,000 Australian dollars) for risky behavior.

Police had stern words for one teenager caught surfing and four others were also reprimanded for putting themselves and others in danger.

“The waves are horrendous, the beaches are hazardous,” said acting Gold Coast City Council Mayor Donna Gates. “Please listen to us and stay away from the beaches. I keep repeating that because somehow, not everyone is listening.”

CNN Meteorologist Mary Gilbert contributed to this report.

