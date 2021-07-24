AccuWeather meteorologists say clock is ticking on tropical depression risk near Florida
By
Alex Sosnowski, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Updated Jul. 25, 2021 10:51 AM EDT
Regardless of how much the system develops, strong rip currents and wet weather are forecast for parts of the Southeast.
Prior to driving inland over the southeastern United States early this week, AccuWeather meteorologists caution that a tropical disturbance east of Florida still has the potential to evolve into the Atlantic season's next tropical depression into early Monday, but there will be some impacts regardless of tropical development or not.
The risk of tropical depression and storm formation off the Atlantic coast of Florida remained at about 50% as of the midday hours on Sunday.
"The clock is ticking on the window of development for an area of disturbed weather that has been spinning a couple of hundred miles east of Florida since Friday," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski said.
Steering breezes are forecast to push the center of the weak circulation onshore late Sunday night or Monday over northeastern Florida.
Waters just east of Florida, known as the Gulf Stream, are sufficiently warm to nurture development of a tropical system prior to landfall. Water temperatures in this area are in the low to middle 80s F.
A flow of dry air from the north had chased away much of the thunderstorm activity that rumbled across the Florida Peninsula on Friday and Friday night and that dry flow of air, along with wind shear continued to inhibit development of the disturbance just offshore on Sunday.
"It appears that northerly wind shear will transition to easterly wind shear into Monday, so you end up exchanging one inhibiting factor with another," Pydynowski explained.
This image, captured on Sunday, July 25, 2021, shows a weak circulation, but poor organization in the thunderstorm pattern off the coast of Florida. (CIRA at Colorado State/GOES-East)
Wind shear is the change in direction and speed in breezes at increasing heights in the atmosphere and just above the sea surface across the horizon. Strong wind shear can sometimes prevent development of tropical systems or cause established tropical storms and hurricanes to weaken.
"This change in steering breezes and wind shear will tend to bring more moist air in across Florida, as well as southeastern Georgia and coastal South Carolina on Monday and Tuesday, and that will bring an uptick in shower and thunderstorm activity regardless of any tropical development," Pydnowski said.
Some of the storms can be robust even by southern U.S. standards, with strong wind gusts and torrential downpours that can lead to flash flooding. There is also the potential for a few waterspouts to be spawned, as well as a couple of tornadoes over the Florida Peninsula and southeastern Georgia.
If it does overcome the hurdles and become a tropical storm, it will be given the next name on the list of tropical storms for the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season, which is Fred. The name Fred has never been used to name a tropical storm in the Atlantic. That's because the previous "F" storm, Florence, a hurricane, was retired after devastating the North Carolina coast in 2018 with high winds and extensive flooding.
Even though the circulation of the disturbance has been weak thus far, it is forecast to generate some rough seas and surf over waters along and off the southern Atlantic coast into Tuesday.
Rip currents, which are almost always present are likely to be stronger and more frequent than usual and pose a risk to bathers from the east coast of Florida to South Carolina.
Once the existing center of circulation moves onshore early Monday, the risk of tropical development will substantially decrease in the general area. However, some low risk of development may linger along the southern Atlantic coast for a time this week as a broad area of disturbed weather may remain.
Farther west, another weak circulation in the middle layer of the atmosphere over the central Gulf of Mexico is forecast to drift westward and slowly spin down to the surface early this week.
In this image of the Gulf of Mexico, taken on Sunday, July 25, 2021, there was a hint of a circulation just north of Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula, while a mass of thunderstorms was located well to the north. (CIRA at Colorado State/GOES-East)
The risk of development is very slight at this time, as steering breezes will carry this feature inland over southern Texas or northeastern Mexico at midweek. Still, an uptick in shower and thunderstorm activity is likely from later Tuesday to Wednesday, following a lull that developed on Friday and continued through the weekend.
Elsewhere in the Atlantic, conditions were forecast to remain quiet during the last days of July. That is likely to change as from a climatology standpoint, there is a significant uptick in tropical activity during August.
There have been five named systems thus far in 2021 over the Atlantic basin. Claudette, Danny and Elsa made landfall in or affected the southeastern United States as tropical storms. Elsa reached Category 1 hurricane status while over the eastern Caribbean and again just west of Florida and is the only storm that reached hurricane force so far this year.
AccuWeather meteorologists are projecting 16-20 named tropical systems in the Atlantic for 2021 with additional landfalls in the U.S. foreseen.
Following the usual lull in tropical activity during the middle of the summer, an uptick in named systems is anticipated toward the end of the summer and into autumn. However, to have five named systems by early July, as was the case with Elsa, is highly unusual.
The average formation date for the fifth named tropical system in the Atlantic is not until the end of August. During the record-breaking 2020 Atlantic hurricane season with its 30 named systems, there were eight named storms as of July 23. For a time into early July, the 2021 season was keeping pace, but it has since fallen behind last year's record track.
