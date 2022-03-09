Don't miss all these bedding and mattress deals ahead of World Sleep Day
Published Mar. 9, 2022 5:08 PM EST
Updated Mar. 9, 2022 5:08 PM EST
AccuWeather may receive a commission if you choose to purchase any of the products linked in this article. Prices are accurate at time of publish.
Organized by the World Sleep Day Committee of the World Sleep Society, World Sleep Day is an event celebrated every year since 2008. Typically, it's celebrated on the Friday before the northern hemisphere's vernal equinox, which falls on March 20 this year, making World Sleep Day March 18.
This year's theme is: Quality Sleep, Sound Mind, Happy World.
The World Sleep Day Committee is shifting the focus and discussion on how vital good sleep is to help maintain mental health, how it impacts day-to-day lives primarily due to our focus, and the fatigue we feel after not getting enough quality sleep.
There are countless factors you need to consider when trying to get good quality sleep, from regular exercise and a healthy diet, regulated caffeine intake, all the way to comfort when we're trying to get some shut-eye.
If you're trying to sleep on an old or poor-quality mattress, pillow, or duvet, your nights will be disturbed with your body trying to adjust the sleeping position or finding a way to cool down. In addition, your feelings of fatigue may seem to go through the roof if you're waking you with a misaligned spine and neck.
We've pulled all of the best deals going on this World Sleep Day so that you can upgrade your bedding at an affordable price!
$449 (Use the code SNOOZE to get 20% off)
You can get a high-end mattress at an entry-level any time of year with The Allswell, but for World Sleep Day, the company is offering an additional 20% off at checkout with the code SNOOZE. Each coil in the mattress is wrapped individually, which helps reduce motion transfer and provides additional support around the edges of the mattress. Charcoal and copper gel-infused memory foam is layered across the coils designed to absorb and transfer any heat away from you.
Buy it here
Saatva Classic Mattress
Saatva
$1,445,
$1,695
Saatva mattresses are one of the most popular buys online when shopping in this department, and for good reason. This particular mattress features a Plush Euro pillow top that cushions your body to relieve any pressure points. It has a patented Lumbar Zone technology that ensures proper alignments of the spine regardless of whether you're a side, back or front sleeper.
Buy it here
Emma Original Bundle
Emma
$1,356.00,
$1,695.00
This bundle includes:
-
1 Emma Original mattress
-
1 Emma mattress protector
-
1 Powerbase
-
2 FREE Cooling Pillows
Whether you're moving to a new place and want to upgrade your bed set-up or are in search of a bargain so you can finally put a bed in that spare room for when guests stay the night -- this package is a great deal. Emma isn't known for just one statement piece of bedding, but all of them, especially its iconic Emma Original mattress and the Cooling Pillows, which come free! This bundle has everything you need.
Buy it here
$80, was $100
Measuring the standard 38cm x 56cm size, this Ecosa Pillow is versatile and designed for all types of sleepers, aligning your neck and spine in the most comfortable position that won't leave you with backaches. It's both height-adjustable and curved, with a contour that perfectly cradles your head without the feeling of suffocating.
Buy it here
