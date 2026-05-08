Utz recalls some Zapp's, Dirty potato chips for possible salmonella

The recall applies to three flavors of Zapp's chips sold in various bag sizes, and three flavors of Dirty chips packaged in 2 ounce bags.

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Utz is recalling potato chips that may have been contaminated by salmonella. (Photo Credit: Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA)

May 6 (UPI) -- Utz has issued a voluntary recall of two potato chip brands over concerns that they may have been contaminated with salmonella.

Some varieties of Zapp's and Dirty potato chips may have been contaminated from the seasoning containing dry milk powder used on the products, the Food and Drug Administrationannounced in a recall on Monday. The recall applies to three flavors of Zapp's chips sold in various bag sizes, and three flavors of Dirty chips packaged in 2 ounce bags.

There are a total of nine chip varieties affected. The seasoning tested negative for salmonella, but the company is urging customers to discard the bags if they have them.

The products are: Zapp's Brand Bayou Blackened Ranch Potato Chips (1.5 oz.), Zapp's Brand Bayou Blackened Ranch Potato Chips (2.5 oz.), Zapp's Brand Bayou Blackened Ranch Potato Chips (8 oz.), Dirty Brand Salt and Vinegar Potato Chips (2 oz.), Zapp's Brand Salt and Vinegar Potato Chips (1.5 oz.), Dirty Brand Maui Onion Potato Chip (2 oz.), Zapp's Brand Big Cheezy Potato Chip (2.5 oz.), Zapp's Brand Big Cheezy Potato Chip (8 oz.), and Dirty Brand Sour Cream and Onion Potato Chips (2 oz.).

Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy people infected with salmonella may experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection can cause the organism to get into the bloodstream and create more severe illnesses such as arterial infections, endocarditis and arthritis.

There have been no complaints of illness reported to Utz from the recalled products.