Bundesliga clubs will enter mandatory quarantine for the final two rounds of the season as a preventative measure against postponements due to the coronavirus, ESPN reported. The new protocols will see players and staff across the 18 teams have their movements restricted starting on May 2, and then placed into closed training camps starting on May 12. These measures come just after Hertha Berlin were forced to postpone three of their matches due to a COVID-19 outbreak. With not much room to prolong the season beyond its May 23 finish date, the DFL hopes these measures will help the league stick to its original schedule, according to ESPN.
The NHL has refuted Vegas Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner’s claim from Wednesday that the league had told players if they got vaccinated, restrictions would be loosened.NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly told general managers Wednesday to not expect COVID-19 protocols to change through at least the end of the regular season — though they could last longer. “We’re going to continue to monitor how things evolve, how the science continues to evolve, and when and if we think it’s appropriate, we’ll revisit the protocols,” Daly told NHL.com.
A new coronavirus variant has been detected at Texas A&M University's Global Health Research Complex. The new variant is said to show signs of being more contagious towards severe illness and could be resistant to antibodies. Named after its Brazos Valley origin, the BV-1 variant was discovered during routine screening of coronavirus samples from saliva of a student with cold-like symptoms. Several neutralizing antibodies had no effect in trying to control variants with the same genetic makers as BV-1, according to CNBC. The Texas A&M lab tests and sequences asymptomatic students to try and catch dangerous strains early before they can cause serious illness, CNBC said. The new variant is related to the B.1.1.7 strain from the U.K., which vaccines are effective against.
Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the CDC, talked to NBC'S Today show to discuss the coronavirus vaccine and restrictions. Walensky said the advisory committee will meet tomorrow about the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine. The committee will look at data on new cases that could have come in since six initial cases caused the vaccine to be paused. "I believe it's really important to make a swift decision," Walensky said. The CDC director also talked about herd immunity, saying the, "value of herd immunity is very much dependent on how transmissible the virus is, and with these variants, that may in fact be a moving target.” Walensky also talked about the debate on whether to mask while outside or not. "As we look at the guidance to revise the guidance of what you can do when you're vaccinated, that will be easier and easier to do as more and more people get vaccinated."
High schools around the country have begun setting up vaccination sites for those eligible. Anyone aged 16 and up is eligible for the vaccine in all states, meaning older teenagers in high school can now get a shot. The number of pediatric coronavirus cases is rising in the U.S. which makes getting the shots into teens essential, said Tifini Ray, project manager for school health services at Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. About 88,500 new cases of the coronavirus were reported in children last week, which is a 5% increase from the week prior. Young people tend to have milder cases of the coronavirus, but are still able to spread it to older, more vulnerable groups who can get severely ill or die from the virus. Less than 1% of teens aged 16 and 17 have been fully vaccinated so far, according to NBC News.
The U.S. State Department increased the number of countries in its "Do Not Travel" list to nearly 80% of all countries worldwide. The list was expanded to include the UK, Canada, France, Israel, Mexico, Germany and several others. Currently, 150 countries are now on the list. Before the announcement earlier this week, only 34 countries were put into the "Do Not Travel" list. The change comes due to an adjustment in the State Department's Travel Advisory system which relies more on existing epidemiological assessments, according to Reuters. The list does not ban Americans from traveling to those countries, but rather is a recommendation.
As more and more New Yorkers get vaccinated, signs of life are slowly but surely returning to the Big Apple. According to France 24, restaurants and cafes are bustling with the return of more customers, and some restaurants have waiting lists. One vaccinated couple sitting outside of Felice Italian restaurant on First Avenue enjoyed the warm weather as they dined. “People are more comfortable interacting on the street," Frank Colleluori, a 29-year-old lawyer told France 24. "We have a puppy and people are a lot more eager to come close to the puppy and we’re comfortable around them too.” Colleluori and his partner, Javier Cruz-Perez, resided in New York City through the entirety of the pandemic. “I feel very lucky to live here in New York at this time,” Javier told France 24. “I mean look where we started in this pandemic and now it’s a complete 180.” Watch the video below for more.
People line up to receive face masks and soap being distributed by red cross volunteers in Jammu, India, Thursday, April.22, 2021. The world’s fastest pace of spreading infections and the highest daily increase in coronavirus cases are pushing India further into a deepening and deadly health care crisis. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)
With the latest surge showing no signs of slowing down in India, the country on Thursday set a world record for the highest number of new cases recorded in a day with more than 314,000 new infections. India is just on the cusp of reaching 16 million total cases as of Thursday, and is second only to the U.S. in cumulative cases. In terms of fatalities, its more than 184,000 deaths rank India fourth worldwide. Why have things taken such a downturn in India in recent weeks? According to The Associated Press, India’s sprawling size and dense population – close to 1.4 billion people, more than any other country – are two of the chief reasons officials have struggled to contain the latest surge. But the challenges are more extensive than merely high population and vast land area, the AP reports. Numerous other complicating factors are contributing to the crisis. For a closer look at the data surrounding the spread of the virus, watch the video below.
Inspectors found that a contract manufacturing plant, Emergent BioSolutions, which makes Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine didn’t maintain clean, sanitary conditions at the plant and failed to take proper steps to prevent contamination, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said Wednesday. People familiar with the matter said there was cross-contamination of the COVID-19 vaccines from J&J and from AstraZeneca PLC. The FDA said production of J&J’s vaccine at the Emergent plant has been paused, and material already manufactured will undergo additional testing before it is released for potential distribution, The Wall Street Journal reported. “We will not allow the release of any product until we feel confident that it meets our expectations for quality,” said FDA Acting Commissioner Janet Woodcock and Peter Marks, who heads the FDA department overseeing vaccines.
President Joe Biden announced new employer tax credits on Wednesday as an incentive to encourage reluctant Americans to get vaccinated amid diminishing demand for the COVID-19 vaccine. The pace of vaccination in the U.S. has slowed, potentially from the “pause” in administration of the Johnson & Johnson shot for safety review over brain blot clot cases. As time passes, the administration believes it will only get more difficult to sustain the current pace of vaccinations. Roughly 130 million Americans have yet to receive one dose.
Biden announced the new tax credit incentive for small businesses to provide paid leave for those getting vaccinated or potentially needing to take time off to recover from side effects. The tax change would provide a credit of up to $511 per day, per employee for businesses with fewer than 500 workers. The White House is urging larger employers, to provide the same benefits to their workers, and encourage them to get vaccinated. “We’re calling on every employer, large and small, in every state, give employees the time off they need with pay to get vaccinated,” Biden said. According to the White House, just 43% of working adults have received at least one shot. According to The Associated Press, nearly half of the counties in Iowa are not accepting new doses of the vaccine from the state’s allotment because demand has dipped. In Florida, Palm Beach County plans to close mass vaccination clinics with thousands of available vaccine slots unclaimed. In West Virginia, a vaccine clinic at a casino/race track parking garage is opening shots to out-of-state residents to address lagging demand. In Arizona, a plan fell through that would have opened a federally run vaccine site in Tucson since demand is slipping.
The roar of 135,000 fans will accompany the roar of race cars for the Indianapolis 500 next month, the largest sporting event since the pandemic, The Associated Press said. Indianapolis Motor Speedway has been approved to open up to 40% capacity for the world-famous race which is traditionally held on Memorial Day weekend. Last year, the Indianapolis 500 was moved to Aug. 23 due to the pandemic, the first time in the race’s 104-year history that it was not run on or around Memorial Day weekend. “We’re ready to take the next step in bringing back the economy and a lot of that in this city and state is driven by sports events which has been shut down for so many months,” Mark Miles told the AP. Miles is the president and CEO of Penske Entertainment Corp., the company that owns the racetrack. The 135,000 fans will be required to wear face masks and will be spread out across the grandstands so that social distancing guidelines can be maintained. “It is high time for fans to return to the greatest motor speedway in the world with this safety plan in place,” Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said.
Tourism will be able to resume in Greece after a ban on travel is lifted next month. The ban that currently limits travel between different regions of the country is set to expire on May 15. Restaurants and cafes will also reopen outdoor areas on May 3, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in a televised address. Many restrictions have been in place since early November, according to The Associated Press. A surge of cases flared up in January around the country, leading to mortality rates above the European Union average. Nearly 10,000 people have died from the coronavirus in Greece as of Wednesday. Quarantine restrictions from EU member states were lifted on Monday.
Stephen Goldstein, a postdoctoral researcher at the University of Utah, talked to Bloomberg about how the double-mutant coronavirus variant may be impacting India and other countries. Goldstein said he believes the mutant could be playing a role in increased cases, but cautions that, "you don't want to kind of get sucked into that thinking like, 'Oh, this is really bad. It must be because we have a variant.'" It is possible to have a severe outbreak without a new strain, Goldstein said. The U.S. was dealing with a huge surge in coronavirus cases over the winter which was not caused by a particular single variant. A large amount of rigorous epidemiological works is needed to determine if a strain is responsible for an outbreak. Goldstein also explained the double-mutant strain was called as such because there are potentially two important mutations in the receptor of the spike protein. One of the mutants is called L452R and the other E4840.
In this May 27, 2019, file photo, a bird flies with Mount Everest seen in the background from Namche Bajar, Solukhumbu district, Nepal. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha, File)
After the pandemic cut short the climbing season in Nepal last spring, those seeking to climb Mount Everest this year are hoping for different results in 2021. However, recent news may dampen that enthusiasm. A member of an expedition at a base camp tested positive for COVID-19 last week, according to Outside Magazine, which cited an anonymous source with the camp. This is the first case of COVID-19 to be reported at Everest. The person who tested positive was initially thought to be suffering from high-altitude pulmonary edema (HAPE) before being transported to a hospital in Kathmandu, Nepal. It was there that the positive COVID-19 result was discovered. The rest of the patient's base camp has gone into quarantine. In addition to threatening the hopes for ambitious climbers, a virus outbreak can also jeopardize the health and economic security of sherpas, Outside reported.
After reportedly "waffling" on whether or not to receive the coronavirus vaccine, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador received the shot on Tuesday, according to The Associated Press. López Obrador was inoculated with a dose of AstraZeneca's vaccine while he conducted his daily press conference. “It doesn’t hurt, and what is more, it protects us all,” López Obrador said. The president also urged all Mexicans over 60 to get vaccinated, the AP reported. López Obrador had initially said he held off on getting the shot because he had antibodies from the virus after getting infected in January. But he changed his tune following recommendations from doctors. With a population of 126 million, Mexico has only administered about 14.4 million vaccine doses so far, the AP reported.
New cases in the U.S. on Tuesday dropped to 54,672, and the positivity rate, after rising above 5% for the last couple of weeks, dipped to 4.92%. Fatalities were up a bit Tuesday, with 776 deaths tallied by researchers at Johns Hopkins University, pushing the national death toll past 568,000. Overall, the U.S. reported the fourth-most new cases worldwide on Tuesday, far behind India, which counted nearly 300,000 new infections as the surge driven by a “double mutant” virus strain continued. For more on how the virus is spreading nationally and internationally, watch the video below.
A group of otters at the Georgia Aquarium have reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus. The otters were said to be experiencing mild respiratory symptoms prior to being tested. The animals are expected to make a full recovery. The symptoms the otters had included sneezing, runny nose, mild lethargy and couching, according to CBS News. The otters are now being cared for by animal health experts outside the exhibit. Officials say they suspect the otters caught the virus from an asymptomatic staff member. Animal-to-human coronavirus transmission is said to be incredibly rare, but all staff members who interacted with the otters were tested to ensure safety.
On Monday, The World Health Organization's Emergency Committee recommended that proof of vaccination not be required as a condition of international travel, Reuters reported. The experts cited limited evidence on whether vaccination against COVID-19 reduces people's ability to transmit the virus and "the persistent inequity in global vaccine distribution.” The panel said in a statement that states should recognize that requiring proof of vaccination deepens inequities and promotes unequal freedom of movement. COVID-19 vaccine passports could easily turn out to be "discriminatory and invasive," and open the door to worse abuses of privacy in the future, security experts said.
After battling coronavirus while pregnant, Donna Molina is now celebrating her daughter's first birthday. Molina gave birth to her daughter two months early while she had the coronavirus, according to ABC's Good Morning America. Last year, while battling the virus, she was in an induced coma for 11 days and was unable to see her newborn for 40 days. Harley was delivered by emergency cesarean last April in New Jersey, according to WABC. Her newborn daughter did not catch the virus. "Because of all those uncertainties, we had to be extra careful, like not letting anyone in the house at all," Molina told ABC's Good Morning America.
The Philippines capital of Manila is dealing with a severe second wave of coronavirus infections, according to Reuters. "The situation is more severe now. This is version 2.0. The cases are higher, we are more exhausted," Nick Yañez, a 28-year-old ambulance nurse in nearby Pasig City told Reuters. Yañez said she sometimes can spend six to seven hours caring for a patient in her emergency vehicle before a bed becomes available at a local hospital. The Philippines have averaged more than 10,400 daily COVID-19 cases since April began, which is almost double marches level, according to Reuters. Intensive-care units around Manila are currently at 84% percent capacity. Through the duration of the pandemic, more than 945,000 cases have been confirmed in the country, while more than 16,000 deaths have been reported, according to Johns Hopkins University.
Complicating matters this week was the presence of Typhoon Surigae, also known as Bising in the Philippines. The first super typhoon of 2021, Surigae has been impacting the country since Saturday. The powerful typhoon sideswiped the eastern part of the islands with damaging winds, rough surf and heavy rain and was still impacting parts of the northern Philippines on Tuesday.
Typhoon Surigae seen on Tuesday near the Philippines. (Image/CIRA/RAMMB)
The European Medicines Agency has approved the use of a warning label for Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus vaccines. The label will be used for the European Union and warn of rare blood clots. The agency says the blood disorders should be considered very rare. The J&J vaccine was halted last week in Europe after a pause was put into place in the U.S. due to six cases of the rare side effect. All available evidence from the U.S. blood clot cases was carefully considered by European officials, according to The Associated Press.
People in the U.S. have been wearing masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19 for more than a year. In fact, Oregon is considering extending its mask mandate indefinitely. All of which got the AccuWeather team wondering about any possible added benefits outdoor mask-wearing might provide for sufferers of seasonal allergies. AccuWeather’s Lauren Fox dug into the issue and talked with an allergy specialist from Johns Hopkins University and a top expert from the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America. No matter where you stand on mask-wearing, one benefit was observed by some doctors over the winter, which Robert Naclerio of Johns Hopkins University attributed to increased mask-wearing in certain notorious cold places. Read the full story here.
Additional cases of severe side effects associated with the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine are being investigated by the CDC. A handful of cases are being looked into, CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said in a White House briefing this week. "We are working through and adjudicating them, and verifying whether they do, in fact, reflect a true case," said Walensky. A pause of the vaccine was called for after six in 7 million recipients reported severe adverse side effects after receiving the vaccine, according to ABC News. A decision on when the distribution of the vaccine could resume could come as early as this Friday. Infectious diseases expert Dr. Anthony Fauci told ABC that he believes the vaccine will be back but it might come with new restrictions on age or sex. All Americans 16 years and older are eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine.
After vaccinating a majority of its population, Israel has lifted mandatory mask usage outdoors. The country is currently leading the world in its vaccination campaign. The mandate originally required masks to be worn outdoors at all times, according to Bloomberg. Israel has also fully reopened its education system to allow students and teachers back into the classroom.
Citing an "unprecedented risk to travelers" due to the pandemic, the U.S. State Department announced Monday that it is expanding its "Do Not Travel" guidance to about 80% of the countries around the world, Reuters reported. Previously about 34 countries were listed as "Live 4: Do Not Travel," including South American countries such as Brazil and Argentina as well as African nations such as Kenya and Chad. Russia was also one of the countries listed, per Reuters. The update would add nearly 130 countries to the list. The State Department said the move "reflects an adjustment in the State Department's Travel Advisory system to rely more on (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's) existing epidemiological assessments," Reuters reported.
The U.S. has tallied 31.79 million cumulative cases of the coronavirus throughout the pandemic after adding nearly 68,000 new cases on Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University figures. Another 428 fatalities were blamed on the illness Monday, bring the national death toll to 567,729 as of Tuesday morning. Michigan once again topped the list of states recording the most new cases with 9,171 on Monday, though Gov. Gretchen Whitmer over the weekend said there are signs that the state’s surge of cases may be starting to slow down. For a closer look at how the virus is spreading beyond U.S. borders, watch the video below.
Pope Francis on Sunday resumed his tradition of offering in-person blessings to the faithful at noon in St. Peter’s Square. Weeks of lockdown restrictions as Italy has battled a resurgence of the coronavirus had kept the pontiff indoors, delivering his sermon and blessings from the Apostolic Palace through digital media, television and radio. According to The Associated Press, Francis relished to the return of the people and his opportunity to bless them in-person. “Thank God, we can gather in this square again,” he said, according to the AP. “I have to say, I miss the square.” About 200 people showed up to St. Peter’s Square, wearing masks and most keeping proper social distance. The temperature in Vatican City topped out at 60 on Sunday, but as the AP noted an ominous sky threatened rain around the time of the noon blessing. Watch the clip below to see some highlights.
Scientists at Texas A&M University have discovered a new coronavirus variant called BV-1, and so far only one case of it has been detected. The patient was a student at Texas A&M who lived off-campus and was identified through a saliva sample on March 5, according to Click2Houston.com. The student had mild, cold-like symptoms that were resolved by April 2. The student also tested positive for the virus on March 25, which leads researchers to believe it is possible the variant causes longer infections for young adults than the original strain. “We do not at present know the full significance of this variant, but it has a combination of mutations similar to other internationally notifiable variants of concern,” said GHRC Chief Virologist Ben Neuman. “This variant combines genetic markers separately associated with rapid spread, severe disease and high resistance to neutralizing antibodies.”
What becomes of unused doses of the coronavirus vaccine? Many nations are distributing their leftover supplies to other nations nearby. Denmark made the decision to discontinue the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine after concerns over blood clots, meaning 2.4 million doses the nation agreed to purchase would potentially go to waste. On Thursday, the Europe director of the World Health Organization (WHO), Hans Kluge said Denmark is looking into ways to share those doses with poor countries so they do not go to waste, according to the BBC. "I understand that the ministry of foreign affairs of Denmark is ready to, or looking already into options, for sharing AstraZeneca vaccines with poorer countries,” he said. Some of the neighboring countries have also offered to buy the leftover doses from Denmark. "We still have less vaccines than people willing to be vaccinated," Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte said. "Therefore, Lithuania has expressed readiness to take as many doses of AstraZeneca, as Denmark is ready to share.” South Africa faced a similar conundrum after AstraZeneca interest died down in the nation due to studies that say the company’s vaccine is less effective than the variant that was originally discovered in the country. As a result, South Africa sold and distributed one million doses across 14 other countries in Africa.
Greece has suspended its planned release of the Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine until Europe’s drug regulator issues its stance on the safety of the vaccine, Reuters reports. Greece had been expected to start Johnson & Johnson vaccinations on Monday before concerns emerged over reports of blood clotting disorders associated with the use of the vaccine. An 18-year-old woman experienced severe headaches, vomiting, seizures, confusion, weakness in one arm and stroke-like symptoms earlier this month following the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Scans found multiple large blood clots blocking veins that drain blood from the brain, a condition that can disable or kill a patient. Doctors performed a procedure to suction huge clots from her brain, only to find that new ones had formed, The New York Times reported. The patient is one of six women ages 18 to 48 who developed clots in the brain within two weeks of receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. One woman died, which is what led the U.S. health officials to recommend that use of the vaccine be paused. The six women are a small number of patients experiencing these specific side effects of the millions who have received the single-dose shot. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is expected to hold a press briefing on its review of the issue on Tuesday. Unintentional effects of the COVID-19 vaccines are to be expected as the vaccines are still on trial until 2023. Other reported vaccine side effects include rashes, seizures, irregular menstrual cycles, death and more, according to VAERS. Unvaccinated women have started reporting adverse reactions after being around vaccinated individuals, possibly due to vaccinated individuals shedding.
Germany held a national memorial service for the nation’s nearly 80,000 people who have died of COVID-19. The memorial service was held in a concert hall in Berlin and both the nation’s chancellor and president were in attendance, AFP reported. Anita Schedel, whose husband died at 59 years old, spoke at the event. Her husband was a doctor before he died of COVID-19. “My husband has lost his life,” she said, which was translated to English by AFP. “I fell into emptiness. But I still have a life. It is very different to before, it was never my decision. But my husband would have expected me to recognize the value of life.” In her speech, Schedel said she can “give a voice” to others who lost a loved one due to the pandemic. German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier also spoke at the event, where he said the restrictions put in place during the pandemic were also a cause of suffering for the nation and also said “today we are not looking at numbers and statistics, but at the people who have passed away.” Watch more below. https://twitter.com/afp/status/1384080581244473344
New Delhi, the capital of India, is entering a new lockdown on Moday night that will last for six days, according to New Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Kejriwal said the healthcare system in the capital has reached its breaking point due to a growing number of coronavirus cases, Reuters reported. The city is short on hospital beds, oxygen supplies and medication such as Remdesivir, which is an anti-viral medication used to treat people with the virus. According to the Times of India, all private shops, offices and other establishments will be closed during the lockdown, as will any social, political, entertainment, religious, academic, cultural or festival-related gatherings.
For the past year, the lingering question about mask-wearing has remained unanswered: are they necessary in outdoor settings? Experts from around the country have weighed in to try and answer the tricky question, and their answers address more than just viral transmission. "Indoors are much more dangerous because the walls and the ceiling and the floor trap the air," aerosol expert Jose-Luis Jimenez of the University of Colorado Boulder, told AFP. "Outdoors are much less risky because there is a lot more motion of air.” However, the attempt to quantify the risk of outdoor transmission has been difficult to achieve. According to a publication from Chinese researchers in the journal Indoor Air, just one documented outbreak out of 7,324 cases occurred outdoors. In Ireland, the Irish Times reported that just 262 cases of COVID-19 involved outdoor transmission out of over 232,000 total cases in the country. But, an entirely different complication has emerged with mask-wearing -- a phenomenon known as "mask-shaming," which one expert described as "counterproductive."
The U.S. closed the weekend with 42,018 new COVID-19 infections recorded on Sunday, the country’s lowest daily total in two weeks. An additional 315 fatalities were also added to the nation’s world-leading death toll from the coronavirus, pushing the total tally to 567,233 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic. Watch the video below for a more detailed look at the latest data on how the virus is spreading around the world.
An Oregon official recently proposed a move to extend the statewide mask wearing and social distancing mandate indefinitely for all businesses, triggering a flood of angry responses. Nearly 60,000 Oregonians have signed a petition against the proposal, The Associated Press reported, with many residents citing government overreach. The proposal, offered by health official Michael Wood, would move the state in the opposite direction of numerous other states that have entirely lifted mask mandates. “When will masks be unnecessary? What scientific studies do these mandates rely on, particularly now that the vaccine is days away from being available to everyone?” state Sen. Kim Thatcher said in opposition to the proposed mandate. “Businesses have had to play ‘mask cop’ for the better part of a year now. They deserve some certainty on when they will no longer be threatened with fines.”
Nearly 130 million Americans over the age of 18 have received at least one COVID-19 vaccination dose, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shared on Sunday. Of those adults, which make up 50.4% of the U.S. over-18 population, nearly 84 million are fully vaccinated. More and more states throughout the country are opening up vaccinations to all residents above the age of 16 in order to encourage a greater percentage of the population to receive their shots, ABC News reported. According to the data, the most commonly administered vaccine has been the one produced by Pfizer, with over 109 million doses given.
To see which states are getting the most residents vaccinated, take a look at the map below.
Air travelers in Australia, many of whom were all smiles behind their surgical masks, began taking to the skies on Monday to journey abroad without quarantine restrictions. The so-called “travel bubble” set up between Australia and New Zealand officially opened on Monday. The first flights began leaving for New Zealand from the airport in Sydney and fliers in both countries were excited about the big step forward. “It’s just so wonderful to be able to come and go,” Lorraine Wratt, a woman from New Zealand, told AFP of the newfound freedom. Travelers arriving from each of the countries will not be subject to quarantining upon touching down there. For more, watch the video below.
It has been a long year for Eileen Fuller, who lives in a care home in the U.K., as she has not been able to see her family in person for over a year due to the pandemic. However, this past week, she was able to finally reunite with her loved ones, including her great-grandchildren. “There are no words that can express it because it is wonderful. Absolutely wonderful,” Fuller told the BBC. People living in care homes are now able to vita their family members for short periods of time after being tested for COVID-19, the BBC said. “Your family are the best things in the world, and you’ll always remember them,” she said after the visit. Watch the tear-jerking reunion below:
For many, it has been over a year since enjoying a cinematic experience, but with vaccinations on the rise and the number of new infections well below the winter peak in the U.S., is it safe to watch a movie on the big screen? Movie theaters are closed rooms with people sitting side-by-side for over an hour, so there are many things to consider before buying a ticket.
The risk of infection is much higher for someone that is unvaccinated compared to someone that is fully vaccinated, but Krystal Pollitt, an assistant professor of epidemiology at the Yale School of Public Health, says that there are a few things to consider before heading to the theater. "Before entering any type of theater, it's important to also consider what the background rates of disease are within the community, and also the contribution of variants that might be circulating," Pollitt said in a CNN report. People may also want to check with the theater ahead of time to learn the coronavirus guidelines and to find out how many tickets have been sold for a particular showing to avoid a packed crowd. Eating a snack or having a drink could also lead to a higher risk of potential exposure, CNN reported. With warmer weather right around the corner, some people may elect to wait until a nearby drive-in movie theater opens for the season where the risk of catching COVID-19 is much lower.
Use of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine could resume in the U.S. as early as next week as chief medical adviser to the president Anthony Fauci says he expects a decision on the matter to be finalized on Friday. “I would be very surprised if we don’t have a resumption in some form by Friday,” he said. “I don’t really anticipate that they’re going to want it stretch it out a bit longer.” According to The Associated Press, Fauci said he thinks regulators could choose to resume vaccine use and accompany it with age and gender restrictions or with warnings, as it was originally paused due to six cases of blood clots from inoculated people out of the 7 million total people in the U.S. who received the vaccine. Furthermore, Fauci said he does not believe the U.S. will stop the use of the vaccine permanently. “The pause was to take a look, make sure we know all the information we can have within that timeframe, and also warn some of the physicians out there who might see people, particularly women, who have this particular adverse event, that they treat them properly,” Fauci said. “I think it’ll likely say, ‘OK, we’re going to use it. But be careful under these certain circumstances.’”
FILE - In this Feb. 17, 2021, file photo, a health care worker receives a Johnson & Johnson vaccine at a hospital in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, South Africa. South Africa has suspended giving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as a "precautionary measure" following the FDA decision in the United States to pause the use of the vaccine while very rare blood clot cases are examined. (AP Photo/Nardus Engelbrecht)
A deal between Russia and Iran has been finalized to bring 60 million doses of Sputnik V to Iran. A state-run IRNA news agency reported this week that the countries reached a deal to bring the coronavirus vaccine to Iran by the end of the year. A fourth wave of the virus has impacted the country, causing a 10-day lockdown that started last weekend. Shops closed and offices were restricted again in cities declared as "red zones," according to The Associated Press. Parks, restaurants, bakeries, beauty salons, malls and bookstores are also restricted from the lockdown. Vaccine rollout has been slow in Iran, with only 200,000 doses given out so far out of the 84 million population. An additional 700,000 doses were delivered to Iran on Monday from the COVAX collaboration.
The option to work from anywhere with an internet connection is opening up many doors for employees amid pandemic life, and for some, this option could lead to a big payday. West Virginia has announced a new initiative that will offer people $12,000 that relocate to the state and live there for at least two years, CBS News said. This bonus is on top of the money saved due to a lower living cost in West Virginia compared to living in a big city. Additionally, outdoor enthusiasts will be able to take full advantage of the mountain state’s beautiful landscape that John Denver famously called “almost heaven” as the incentive also comes with a one-year pass for free outdoor activities, CBS News said. "I couldn't be more proud of the dream team that we've assembled to get this program off the ground," Gov. Jim Justice said.
After continuing to climb for a month, the coronavirus positivity rate in Illinois has now either been on a decline or remained steady for five days straight. Despite the seemingly good news, Dr. Kiran Joshi, senior medical officer and co-leader of the Cook County Department of Public Health says it is still “a critical time in this pandemic.” Friday also marked the state’s fourth-most productive day for vaccinating residents yet, according to the Chicago Sun Times. “There is some hope in that we’ve seen cases level off over the last week, but I do want to point out that this rise in cases has been fueled by individuals who are in their 20s, 30s and 40s, so we urge young people in particular to go out and get vaccinated, continue to wear your mask, to wash your hands, to keep your distance and to be careful with crowds,” Joshi said.
Fourteen of Mexico’s 2,600 townships are refusing to allow entry to vaccination teams attempting to provide COVID-19 vaccinations, and a gunman opened fire at on soldiers transporting coronavirus vaccines in the state of Michoacan, located in the western part of the nation. No one was injured from the firing, and one man was arrested and five assault rifles were confiscated, The Associated Press reported. According to Assistant Health Secretary Hugo López-Gatell, the townships refusing vaccines are mainly located in the Indigenous states of Chiapas and Oaxaca, located in the southern part of the nation. He said they may be denying vaccines due to “cultural and perhaps religious beliefs,” and he said he respects the decision. Residents of the townships refusing vaccines are able to receive the vaccine in neighboring townships.
It was a wet, cold and gloomy end to the week in northeastern Pennsylvania, but a handful of people were excited to be outside as they waited in line for their first dose of the Moderna vaccine. "We got up at 5:30 a.m. so we could be here by 6 a.m. You got to do it, and I'd rather get it than catch it," Connie Lindsay told local news station WNEP. And she was not alone. People lined up outside of Wayne Memorial Hospital, northeast of Scranton Pennsylvania, with the line wrapping around the building and into the nearby parking garage. No appointments were necessary, so people lined up as early as they could in hopes of getting the jab. "When you have a situation like this where no appointment is necessary, and you can just vaccinate the masses, the more people you can vaccinate without red tape without appointments, the sooner you'll defeat this disease," Joel Ram told WNEP as he waited in line for the vaccine. Wayne Memorial Hospital said that they hope to hold another open clinic again for the community.
Wearing a disposable medical procedure mask under a cloth face covering significantly reduces the flow of respiratory droplets from the mouth and nose, a study published Friday by JAMA International Medicine found. The data showed that double masking in this manner improves the measure of the mask’s ability to block particles by up to 81%, UPI reported. “We found that enhancements that improve the seal between the mask and facial skin, including full-coverage masks such as gaiters or bandanas over procedure masks, were most effective at improving the performance of masks,” study co-author Emily Sickbert-Bennett told the news organization in an email. “[This] leads us to understand that double masking is most effective because of the improved fit that it offers.”
Public health officials said demand for vaccines has plummeted in Palm Beach County. Officials at the county’s health care district took the unusual step of pleading with people to get shots, The Palm Beach Post reported. “No Wait Times,” the county said in a press release, hoping to lure people, particularly young adults, to get vaccinated. More than 640,000 county residents who are eligible to get vaccinated still haven’t gotten the first shot. To further entice people to get the vaccine, the district is making it easier by offering shots on Saturdays and has extended hours to 7 p.m. on some days at its three mass vaccination sites. On Friday, the county saw few takers for the 16,000 appointments available next week. “We are experiencing a decrease in demand for vaccinations,” Darcy Davis, CEO of the tax-funded district that is offering shots at the South Florida Fairgrounds, South County Civic Center and Burns Road Community Center said.
U.S. Army medic Kristen Rogers, of Waxhaw, N.C., holds a vial of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in North Miami, Fla. FEMA opened four mass vaccinations sites in Florida capable of vaccinating up to 3,000 people every day, seven days a week. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Approximately 5,800 people have become infected with coronavirus after being vaccinated against the virus, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention told CNN. According to the CDC, 396 of those who got infected after they were vaccinated required hospitalization and 74 people died. This is the CDC's first public accounting of these cases, and the CDC's reports on breakthrough cases will lag day-to-day reports of vaccines given, so many, if not most, of those breakthrough cases will have happened weeks ago, CNN reports. "So far, about 5,800 breakthrough cases have been reported to CDC. To date, no unexpected patterns have been identified in case demographics or vaccine characteristics," the CDC told CNN via email. About 80 million people in the US are fully vaccinated, according to CDC data.
Restaurants and bars in New York will be allowed to stay open until midnight starting next week as restrictions continue to loosen in the state. Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced this week that restrictions will slightly loosen starting Monday. As part of the plan, auto and horse races will be permitted to reopen to fans at 20% capacity on April 23. All spectators will be required to wear a mask and provide proof of a negative test or vaccinations, according to The New York Post. Coronavirus cases continue to fall as vaccinations number rise in the state, but Cuomo still cautioned New Yorkers to not get cocky about the restrictions easing. “We have to stay smart until COVID is crushed," said Cuomo.
France has given a first COVID-19 vaccine to nearly 100% of retirement care home residents, and over three-quarters of them have received two shots, French Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Friday. He also told reporters that more than two-thirds of all health staff and 80% of health staff above 50 had received at least the first shot of a vaccination, Reuters reported. Having focused on care home residents, France has since seen a sharp drop in COVID-19 deaths. However, Veran added that with over 35,000 new COVID-19 cases per day, it was too soon to consider easing certain restrictions.
After months of enduring a lockdown that began in mid-January, Portugal continues to slowly ease back on its COVID-19 restrictions. Starting Monday, Portuguese citizens will be allowed to go to restaurants, malls and cinemas. Classes will also resume at high schools and universities. A few restrictions from the lockdown were first repealed four weeks ago. After becoming the world’s worst-hit country by size of population in January, Portugal is now reaping the fruit from the months-long lockdown, Ricardo Mexica, head of Portugal’s National Association of Public Health Doctors, told The Associated Press. As most nations across the European Union struggle with new surges of COVID-19, Mexia said on Friday that Portugal’s own pandemic situation “is very much under control.” According to the AP, the virus incident rate per 100,000 population over 14 days was 1,628 at the end of January. Now, it’s at 68.
As if multiple volcanic eruptions weren’t enough, officials in St. Vincent are also now worried about the spread of COVID-19 on the island. A lack of water and widespread damage has forced thousands of residents to evacuate into shelters or the homes of others. Local health officials have said that the confined living spaces have fueled the virus transmission, as was the case with at least five evacuees that have tested positive thus far, ABC News reported. The La Soufriere volcano is expected to continue erupting for days or even weeks.
The mask mandate in Michigan that was set to expire on Monday has been extended five more weeksas the rate of new infections in the state remains high. Additionally, younger children between the ages of 2 and 4 will also be included in the mask mandate starting on April 26, Patch.com said. "We are still very much fighting this pandemic and seeing concerning trends in new cases and hospitalizations," said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Michigan’s chief medical executive. On Thursday, Michigan reported 7,191 new COVID-19 infections, accounting for nearly 10% of all cases across the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University.
A variant of the coronavirus initially discovered in India that has two mutations has spread to other countries around the world. New data from Public Health England says that 73 cases of this ‘double mutant’ variant have been recorded in the U.K., Sky News said. These mutations cause the variant to be more infectious than the novel coronavirus and could even evade some antibodies. It is still unknown how effective current vaccines are against the India variant.
The fight against the coronavirus hit a major milestone on Friday when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said that 202 million vaccines have been administered across the U.S. This includes 105 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, 89 million doses of the Moderna vaccine and 7.8 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. To date, nearly half of all adults in the U.S. have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, the CDC said.
Germany Chancellor Angela Merkel received the AstraZeneca vaccine on Friday, a tweet from her spokesperson said. Administration of AstraZeneca doses has been paused by multiple countries amid a World Health Organization investigation. In Canada, the vaccine is only available for residents ages 55 or older. In Germany, authorities recommended the shot only for people 60 and over. The 66-year-old Merkel is set to step down from her position this year and had repeatedly insisted that she would not give herself special vaccination priority, Barrons reported. "I am delighted to have received my first vaccination with AstraZeneca today,” Merkel said in the tweet. “I thank everyone involved in the vaccination campaign and everyone who gets vaccinated. Vaccination is the key to getting out of the pandemic.”
Universal Studios Hollywood reopened on Friday for the first time in over a year, welcoming back theme park fans at 25% capacity. With COVID-19 cases falling in California, parks like Universal Studios are partially reopening to visitors that have been itching to get out of the house and see entertainment. “I mean it’s the light at the end of the tunnel,” Natalia Lucia, a Friday visitor, told AFP. “And we still have to be careful and make sure that we’re taking the precautions, but I think if people are smart and they do it, then we’re gonna get out of this, and we’re gonna get out of this before the end of the year.” Over the past year, the park has added new attractions such as an enhanced Jurassic Park ride and a new construction project beginning on a Super Nintendo World area of the park, Theme Park Insider said. Only California residents are allowed to buy tickets to visit and they must be purchased in advance.
As daily case increases continue to climb higher and higher in India, officials are promising a massive vaccination boost to its nation of 1.36 billion people. But to complicate matters, the country’s immunization administration rate has slowed, largely due to a short supply of Covaxin, India’s only domestically made shot, Reuters reported. According to the nation’s ministry of science and technology, the country’s current production capacity is at 10 million doses per month, a figure it is aiming to increase by tenfold to 100 million monthly doses come September. "The current production capacity of indigenously developed Covaxin vaccine will be doubled by May-June 2021 and then increased nearly 6-7 fold by July-August," the ministry said.
India is currently administering about three million doses per day, Reuters reported, but government officials announced on Friday that the nation’s stockpile is down to 26.7 million shots. At the current rate, the country with the most rapidly climbing infection rate could be without vaccines by the end of next week.
Despite millions of vaccines being administered around the world since the start of 2021, new infection rates continue to climb at an alarming pace. “Globally, the number of new cases per week has nearly doubled over the past two months. This is approaching the highest rate of infection that we have seen so far during the pandemic,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, according to a CNBC report. India is currently reporting more daily cases than any other country as the virus spreads almost uncontrollably. On March 15, India reported fewer than 25,000 cases, but one month later on April 15, more than 217,000 cases were confirmed, a new daily record, according to Johns Hopkins University. Papua New Guinea is another country that is seeing infection rates unlike anything previously experienced in the pandemic, CNBC said. “Globally, our message to all people in all countries remains the same. We all have a role to play in ending the pandemic,” Tedros said.
Seiko Hashimoto, President of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, reiterated on Friday that there are no plans to cancel the upcoming Summer Games. As cases surge in Japan amid the fourth wave of infections, a plethora of health experts from around the world have continued to call the event risky, Reuters reported. In Japan, a survey of over 1,000 physicians conducted by referral company Ishinotomo found that 75% of Japanese doctors believe the Games should be postponed, while a news poll from Jiji found that almost two-thirds of Japanese residents believe they should be cancelled or postponed. However event officials have continued to insist that the Games will be held on time and be conducted safely. "We're not thinking of cancelling the Olympics," Hashimoto said. "We will continue to do what we can to implement a thorough safety regimen that will make people feel complete safety."
The number of new cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. is remaining fairly steady in recent weeks with 74,289 new cases reported on Thursday, according to data gathered by Johns Hopkins University. Michigan accounted for nearly 10% of all new cases with 7,191 new infections, the most of any state. On the other side of the world, India tallied over 217,000 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, the highest one-day total on record as the virus spreads almost exponentially across the country. Watch the video below for a more detailed look at the latest data on how the virus is spreading around the world.
Only a small fraction of people who have been fully vaccinated have later been infected with COVID-19. Of nearly 77 million Americans that are considered fully vaccinated, only around 5,800 people have been infected with the virus, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention told CNN. This is roughly 0.0075% of all people that are fully vaccinated, or fewer than one in 10,000. The CDC added that a small number of vaccine breakthrough infections are not unexpected, but noted that “a little over 40% of the infections were in people 60 or more years of age.” To date, 23% of the entire U.S. population is fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.
Jobless claims have reached a pandemic-era low, overcoming an unexpected jump seen last week. A new weekly report released by the Department of Labor showed unemployment claims dropped to 576,000. This is much below the expected number of 700,000 and is now below the Great Recession-era high of 665,000. Continuing claims rose slightly from 3.727 million to 3.731 million. This is still sharply above the weekly average of 1.8 million or below seen in 2019, according to Yahoo Finance. Payrolls in March sharply increased to 916,000 which showed continued growth in the job market. As of late March, nearly 17 million Americans were receiving benefits across all programs.
A booster shot of the coronavirus vaccine will likely be needed within 12 months, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said earlier this month. An annual vaccine may also be needed in order to continue preventing the spread of the virus. Bourla told CNBC that "It is extremely important to suppress the pool of people that can be susceptible to the virus." It is still unknown exactly how long a vaccine provides protection against the virus. The Pfizer vaccine provides a 95% effectiveness against severe disease from the coronavirus for up to six months. Modern uses similar technology and is believed to last the same amount of time. Researchers have said more data needs to be found to determine if the vaccines last more than six months. For more, watch the video below.
A new study released Wednesday found leaving middle seats on airplanes open could reduce passengers’ exposure to COVID-19. Researchers at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Kansas State University say the risk of passengers being exposed to the virus from another infected person on the plane could be reduced by 23% to 57% if the middle seats are left empty in comparison to a full flight, CBS News reported.The study was released as nearly all major U.S. airlines are packing their flights full, with Delta Airlines as an exception. However, Delta will start filling its middle seats starting May 1. CBS News noted that the study didn’t take into account mask wearing, nor did it consider vaccinations. Airlines have also argued, according to the news site, that filters and air-flow systems on most planes make them a safe environment when passengers adhere to mask-wearing guidelines.
As of Thursday, the U.S. was nearing the 200 millionth vaccine administered in the race to vaccinate its population against COVID-19, The Associated Press reported. Nearly half of American adults have received at least their first vaccination, according to the CDC, with about 30% of adults in the U.S. having been fully vaccinated. However, even with more than 194 million coronavirus shots having been administered across the country, new daily infections across the U.S. have increased 11% over the past two weeks, according to the AP. Many states have lifted restrictions on businesses and public gatherings, and more sick people are being admitted to hospitals in some states, such as Michigan, which sees nearly 8,000 new infections per day. The news source notes that even though half of U.S. adults are still completely unvaccinated, there is a dwindling demand for the jab reported by some hospitals in states such as Alabama and Missouri, which already lag behind the rest of the nation in vaccinating their populations.
It has been more than three weeks since the Vancouver Canucks have skated against an opponent after an outbreak struck the team, but barring any more positive tests, the Canucks are on track to play again on Friday. Four staff members and 22 players have tested positive for COVID-19 since March 24, NHL.com said, forcing the league to postpone eight games. Now, the Canucks are gearing up for 19 games in just 31 days as the end of the abridged season draws near. "This is going to be a really tough challenge," said Canucks forward J.T. Miller, who did not contract COVID-19 during the outbreak. “Even for me, skating a couple times, my lungs are screaming and definitely not in game shape at all right now from sitting around and not doing much.” The NHL regular season was set to conclude on May 8, but due to outbreaks on several teams throughout the season, it is now set to wrap up on May 16.
Norway could be the second country to stop the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine all together after Norway's Institute of Public Health recommended ending its use. The FHI made the recommendation following the decision by Denmark to stop the use of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine completely. Norway's government said it needs more information before making a final call. The vaccine has been on pause for about a month in Norway due to concerns of a very rare but serious blood clot linked to the jab. A public commission will be appointed by the government to broaden the evaluation and find additional information from other countries, according to Reuters. Evaluation will also include information on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and if it contains any concerns.
An airborne virus transmission expert says beaches and parks are one of the safest places to gather amid the coronavirus. “Outdoors now is even safer than before, because we have more people who are vaccinated and who have already had COVID-19,” airborne virus transmission expert Linsey Marr said. Since the start of the pandemic, evidence has said transmission is less effective outside. Public policies have since followed those findings and created open-air areas to stay open during the worst of the pandemic, according to The Washington Post. Graduations and county fairs are being planned with open-air in mind while gathering limits continue to increase. While being outdoors is safer from the virus, experts and health guidance still caution to keep distance, avoid crowds and wear a mask.
The end of the week will bring about big changes in Denver as restaurants and gyms will be able to operate at 100% capacity, Denver7 reported. However, social distancing guidelines still need to be maintained. City officials cited high vaccination rates as one of the deciding factors to ease more of the coronavirus restrictions. "The difference now as opposed to last year is we have the vaccines," Denver Mayor Michael Hancock said. "We are making decisions guided by data and the presence of the vaccine in our community." The new guidelines will go into effect on Friday, although some Denver residents may elect to stay at home as a mix of rain and snow moves through the area.
One of the most popular coronavirus vaccines in the world has been found to be effective long after being administered. The two-dose vaccine from Moderna is 90% effective at preventing COVID-19 six months after the second jab, and 95% effective at preventing severe illness, The Hill reported. Moderna also announced that it is seeing promising results from clinical trials of booster shots aimed at specific variants of the coronavirus, although the trials are still ongoing and will need to be peer-reviewed before being published. To date, the company has distributed 132 million doses of its vaccine around the globe.
Michelle Chester, director of employee health services at Northwell Health, holds a bottle containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at Northwell Health's Long Island Jewish Valley Stream hospital in Valley Stream, N.Y., on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. (Eduardo Munoz/Pool via AP)
A variant of the coronavirus that originated in Brazil, known as P.1, has been detected in countries around the world, and now one European country is taking action. France has announced that it is suspending all flights from Brazil to limit the potential spread of the variant in the country, The Associated Press said. France has reported only a few cases of the P.1 variant, but the surge in cases across Brazil has been concerning to French officials. “We note that the situation is getting worse and so we have decided to suspend all flights between Brazil and France until further notice,” said Jean Castex, the prime minister of France. More than 5.2 million cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed across France, the fourth-highest in the world after the U.S., India and Brazil, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The European Union hit a grim milestone on Thursday, a top official from the WHO said, when the aggregate death toll for the 53 countries that make up the union surpassed 1 million. Dr. Hans Kluge said the situation across Europe remains serious, but that there are signs that the rapid rise of new cases may soon begin slowing down in Europe, according to The Associated Press. Globally, the death toll is on the verge of reaching 3 million, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University. In the U.S., more than 564,000 deaths have been blamed on the coronavirus. For more on how the virus is spreading around the U.S. and the world, watch the video below.
The U.S. has seen 31,420,418 million coronavirus cases since the pandemic started over one year ago. According to Johns Hopkins University's tally of cases in the United States there have been at least 564,388 coronavirus deaths in the U.S. with more than 78 million recoveries across the globe. The totals include cases from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other US territories, as well as repatriated cases.
Since vaccine distribution began in the U.S. on Dec. 14, more than 123 million people have received at least 1 dose of the vaccine, reaching almost 37.3% of the total U.S. population. Of the 123 million who have received the first dose, only 76 million have received the second dose. More than 250 million vaccine doses have been delivered, according to federal data collected by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
After Bangladesh's government ordered all offices and shops to close for eight days starting on Wednesday, tens of thousands of people rushed to get the last trains, buses and ferries out of Dhaka before the nationwide mandatory shutdown began. Travel fares skyrocketed as many in the capital of 20 million desperately sought any way to get them back to home villages and towns, according to AFP. Police stopped people boarding trucks that were taking some out of the city, fearing the cramped vehicles would easily allow the virus to spread, according to France24. The country will become virtually cut off with all international flights halted, and domestic transport curtailed.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said he received his second coronavirus vaccine shot and did not experience any adverse side effects from the dose. Unlike many other world leaders, Putin was given both doses of the vaccine away from cameras and out of the public eye. Doctors told Putin that he developed a good immune response to the first shot. “As you see, everything is normal, no side effects,” Putin said at a session of the Russian Geographical Society. The first vaccine dose was given to Putin on March 23, according to The Associated Press. It is unknown which version of the vaccine Putin received; Russia currently has three coronavirus jabs approved which include Sputnik V, EpiVacCorona and CoviVac.
After many countries have paused the distribution of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine amid blood clot concerns, Denmark has become the first country to stop its use altogether. The very rare, but serious blood clots linked to the vaccine led to the country's decision. Denmark had been scheduled to conclude its vaccination process by July 25, but that date has shifted to early August, Reuters said. The new timeline still relies on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine which has seen many delays in Europe. The European Union said last week that the risk of dying from the coronavirus is much greater than the risk of death caused by a vaccine side effect.
With 100 days to go until the Tokyo Olympics begin, much remains uncertain about the plans and setup for the games. Surging coronavirus cases continue to impact Japan, along with overwhelming public opposition to hold the games. Hosting the Olympic events cost billions of dollars, but countries usually make up the cost with tourism. However, fans from abroad are banned from attending the summer games this year. Athletes are also being told to arrive late and leave early, according to The Associated Press. Up to 80% of people in Japan want the Olympics canceled or postponed, according to multiple polls. Many scientists are also opposed to having the games in 100 days. Infectious diseases expert at Keiyu Hospital in Yokohama, Dr. Norio Sugaya, told The Associated Press that "It is best to not hold the Olympics given the considerable risks."
The World Health Organization, along with various international agencies, urged countries to stop selling live wild mammals in food markets due to the high risk of infections. More than 70% of emerging infectious diseases in humans may be sourced from live mammals in food markets, the agencies warn. A recent WHO-led mission trying to find the origin of SARS-CoV-2 virus preceded the announcement, according to Reuters. Trade in wildlife for human consumption was banned in China last year but loopholes remain that allow disease-prone species to be farmed. The WHO-led team said the first infection of the coronavirus in humans probably transmitted from bats to human through another animal.
The EU commission will not renew contracts next year for orders of vaccines made by AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson. Reuters reported that a source. from the Italian health ministry reported the plan to Italian daily La Stampa this week. The source added that Brussels would rather turn focus onto an mRNA coronavirus vaccine, such as Pfizer and Moderna. Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, said the EU was in talks to make a contract with Pfizer and BioNTech, according to Reuters. J&J recently has dealt with various delays in production, including a halt in the United States due to a rare side effect concern.
A study by researchers in California who examined more than 48,000 adult patients who were diagnosed with COVID-19 from January 2020 through October 2020 shows that lack of exercise in the years prior to them contracting COVID-19 made them more likely to be hospitalized or die of the illness. “Patients with COVID-19 who were consistently inactive had a greater risk of hospitalization, admission to the ICU and death due to COVID-19 than patients who were consistently meeting physical activity guidelines,” the researchers from the Department of Family and Sports Medicine, Kaiser Permanente Medical Center, Fontana wrote in the study, which was published this week by the British Journal of Sports Medicine. Even moderate exercise was seen as a positive for those who contracted COVID-19. “Patients who were consistently inactive also had a greater risk of hospitalization admission to the ICU and death due to COVID-19 than patients who were doing some physical activity,” the report said.
The average age of patients observed in the study was 47 and 60 percent were women. In terms of body mass index, or BMI, the average of those studied was 31, which is just above the level that is considered obese in the U.S. The researchers relied on self-reporting from patients on the amount of exercise they either did or didn’t do over the two years prior to the COVID-19 diagnosis. According to the researchers, a lack of physical activity was a more serious risk factor than most of those outlined by the CDC, including “advanced age, sex (male) and the presence of underlying comorbidities, such as diabetes, obesity and cardiovascular disease.” Only advanced age and a history of organ transplant were greater risks than physical activity, the study showed. Read the complete study here.
According to figures from Johns Hopkins University, new cases and deaths both ticked up nationwide Tuesday with nearly 78,000 new infections tallied and 913 fatalities. The national positivity rate was nearly unchanged at 5.21%. Michigan continued to see a sharp rise in cases, with more than 10,000 reported on Tuesday – most in the nation. Globally, the U.S., while still far and away the overall leader in cumulative cases, tallied the third-most cases on Tuesday. For a closer look at the data, watch the video below.
Nearly 40 million Americans have said they are now worse off than when the coronavirus outbreak first began in the country. A new poll from Impact Genome and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found 55% of Americans claim their financial situations are the same this year as last year. Only about 30% say their finances have improved, and 15% said they are worse off. About 30% of those living below the poverty line have said they are now worse off this year, with only 13% claiming they are better off. Roughly half of Americans in the poll said they were able to save money for much of the past three months, and 37% said they broke even.
For the sixth month in a row, Brazil’s second-most populated city, Rio de Janeiro, has recorded more deaths than births. Due to the ongoing surge of COVID-19 cases and fatalities, data from the country’s civil registry shows that there have been 16% more fatalities than births since October, with 36,437 deaths and just over 32,000 births in that timespan. Since March 2020, when the pandemic kicked off, the city has seen just five months with more births than deaths, CNN reported. According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the nation has totaled 13,517,808 infections and 354,617 total fatalities from coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic.
Legendary Rolling Stones front man Mick Jagger teamed up with Foo Fighters founder and former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl to record a song about pandemic life and the eventual emergence from what has been more than a year of upheaval to life on earth because of the coronavirus. The song is titled “Easy Sleezy” and debuted on Tuesday and made enough of a splash to briefly crack into Twitter’s top 30 trending topics. “I wanted to share this song that I wrote about eventually coming out of lockdown, with some much needed optimism,” the 77-year-old singer said. The lyrics in the new song are on the zeitgeisty side and kind of funny, actually. For instance, at one point, Jagger invokes some vaccine conspiracy theories and screeches, “Shooting the vaccine, Bill Gates is in my bloodstream!” Near the end, he gets right to the point, something that many people may feel about the pandemic: “It’ll be a memory you’re trying to remember to forget.” Listen to it below.
On Tuesday, injections of Johnson & Johnson's single-dose coronavirus vaccine have come to a sudden halt across many states in the United States after six women in the United States developed a rare disorder involving blood clots within one to three weeks of vaccination. Federal health agencies called for the pause due to the blood clotting cases and more than 40 states quickly paused or recommend that providers pause the administration the vaccine. CVS and Walgreens announced they would immediately stop Johnson & Johnson vaccinations. Publix and Wegmans, two U.S. supermarket chains, also announced they would suspend the use of the COVID-19 vaccine. The CDC’s outside advisory committee of independent experts has scheduled an emergency meeting for Wednesday.
Despite the recommended pause in Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccines, FDA Director Peter Marks says he doesn't expect much an effect on rollout in the country. “I think that this temporary pause is hopefully not going to have a large adverse effect on making those goals in a timely manner — if any at all," Marks said. Vaccine distribution has been ramping up in recent weeks for both Pfizer and Moderna jabs. The J&J vaccine was the only one approved in the U.S. that requires only a single dose. Health officials suggested a pause of the J&J vaccine after six women developed a very rare and severe form of blood clotting after receiving the vaccine. Watch the video below for more.
The start of Ramadan began on Tuesday with restrictions and capacity limits once again curbing the annual celebrations. Islam’s holiest period is typically observed with long prayers and daily fasting, celebrated each night with large feasts and gatherings. Under the coronavirus restrictions enacted by many areas of the world, those celebrations have had to be adjusted, for the second year in a row now. In Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Muslims began Ramadan on Tuesday with socially distanced prayers and a limited number of people were allowed to enter the Grand Mosque, home to the Kaaba. According to The Associated Press, Saudi Arabian authorities were restricting Kaaba access to vaccinated individuals or people who have recently recovered from the virus.
The weather in Mecca is forecast to be slightly cooler than normal this week, but temperatures may rise far above normal next week, up to a forecast high of 108 degrees Fahrenheit next Friday. Ramadan is observed until May 12.
A rapid drop in coronavirus-related deaths in Britain is being attributed to a three-month lockdown instead of vaccinations, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned. The U.K. started its vaccination drive in December and has since opened a first shot to anyone over 50, the clinically vulnerable and health workers. In proportion to population, the nation has vaccinated the second-largest percentage of its residents in the world, behind only Israel. However, shortly after vaccinations began in December, a third lockdown was put into place in January. Daily infections, hospitalizations and deaths have all decreased significantly since February in the country. “The bulk of the work in reducing the disease has been done by the lockdown,” Johnson said. The country is expected to meet its goal of offering all adults a vaccine by the end of July.
The U.S. saw its world-leading case total increase by 70,234 new infections on Monday, the fifth time in the past week the country eclipsed the 70,000 threshold. Prior to March 24, the country had gone four weeks without seeing a day with more than 70,000 cases. The nation also recorded 475 new fatalities from the virus on Monday, pushing its death toll from the pandemic to 562,610, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. For a look at how the virus is spreading around the world, watch the video below.
Japan began administering COVID-19 vaccines for residents aged 65 and older on Monday at more than 120 sites across the country, Reuters reported. Japan recently received a shipment of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, but just 2,810 people in Tokyo are expected to get an initial dose, while other parts of the country received 1,000 doses or fewer, Reuters said. Japan has a sizeable elderly population of 36 million. The total population of Japan is around 126 million.
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said he expects to secure 100 million vaccine doses by the end of June, which would be enough to cover the elderly population. However, younger age groups are not likely to receive the vaccine until late in the summer or even early winter, Reuters said. Japan is less than 100 days away from hosting the rescheduled Summer Olympics and is currently battling a fourth wave of the virus.
A joint statement from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) was issued on Tuesday, recommending a “pause” in the administration of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, of which 6.8 million doses have been administered. Health officials are looking to investigate reports of a small number of blood clots that have occurred in the weeks after people have received the single-dose vaccine, The Associated Press reported. According to the statement, six women have reported the clots, which have been observed in the sinuses of the brain along with reduced platelet counts, the AP said, making the usual blood thinning treatment potentially dangerous.
Major vaccine distribution sites will pause the use of the J&J vaccine as a result of the investigation, and other states and providers are expected to make the same decision. The FDA and CDC are asking that any individuals who did receive the J&J vaccine report to their health care provider if they experience severe headaches, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath.
Active cases of COVID-19 in West Virginia hit 7,470 on Sunday, the highest since late February as the state follows an upward trend similar to what is being observed on a national level. In response to the rising numbers, Gov. Jim Justice is urging residents to get vaccinated as soon as they can, The Associated Press said. “You may be sitting there and thinking, ‘Well, now that there’s been a bunch of people to get vaccinated, I can slide by and just not get vaccinated.’ Oh, what a chance you’re taking,” Justice said during a press briefing on Monday. To date, around 37% of the state’s population has received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, according to the AP. Justice also issued a reminder that the statewide mask mandate remains in effect and that people should continue listening to the advice from medical experts.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health is partnering with Highmark Blue Shield and Latino Connection to launch its first mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic. “What started as a first-of-its-kind COVID-19 mobile testing and education initiative has shifted into overdrive with the launch of the COVID-19 vaccination tour,” George Fernandez, Founder and CEO of Latino Connection said during a press conference on Monday. The mobile clinic will travel to more than 100 minority and underserved communities across the Commonwealth. Additionally, more than 100 events will be held across the state where people without internet can get assistance to register for a vaccination online. This announcement comes one day before everyone in Pennsylvania at least 16 years old will become eligible to get vaccinated.
For previous updates on the coronavirus pandemic, click here.