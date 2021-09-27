On Wednesday evening, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized the use of Pfizer booster shots for individuals who are at least 65 or older, between 18 and 64 and are at a high risk of severe COVID-19, or who are at an elevated risk of severe COVID-19 due to occupational exposure. This authorization only applies to people who have received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and must wait until at least six months have passed since their second jab, the FDA said in a press release. Before Americans can line up to get a third dose, the CDC must vote to approve the qualifications for the extra shot, NBC News reported. This vote is expected to take place on Thursday.

“This pandemic is dynamic and evolving, with new data about vaccine safety and effectiveness becoming available every day,” said Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock. “As we learn more about the safety and effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines, including the use of a booster dose, we will continue to evaluate the rapidly changing science and keep the public informed.” The press release did not mention a timeline for potentially authorizing a booster shot for those who have received the Moderna vaccine.