As companies begin to transition back to the office environment after a year of working from home, many employees would like to keep working from home. However, many companies are likely to revert back to pre-pandemic work arrangements. More than half of employees said that, given the option, they would want to keep working from home even after the coronavirus subsides, according to a survey by the Pew Research Center. Far fewer look forward to returning to the office full time. “We were told we would start going back to the office in June,” Melissa Gill, who books athletic travel for a college in San Diego, told CNBC, “and I am just not ready.” Gill says she prefers working remotely, especially because it gives her more time with her two dogs and her husband while he is home between military deployments. Gill is happier without the daily 45-minute commute into town, which gives her time to take walks around the neighborhood and be more present at home with her husband, who has been on active duty. “It’s going to be really hard to adjust going back to the office,” Gill told CNBC.

Some companies are becoming more flexible and are shifting to new policies surrounding remote work. In March, Microsoft said it will allow certain employees to choose between returning to work full-time, continuing to work remotely or implement a hybrid model, CNBC reported. Microsoft told employees it will allow more flexibility to work from home, even after it’s safe to return to the office, by allowing workers to request approval from their managers to work remotely full time or to potentially move to a new location.