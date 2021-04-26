President Joe Biden announced new employer tax credits on Wednesday as an incentive to encourage reluctant Americans to get vaccinated amid diminishing demand for the COVID-19 vaccine. The pace of vaccination in the U.S. has slowed, potentially from the “pause” in administration of the Johnson & Johnson shot for safety review over brain blot clot cases. As time passes, the administration believes it will only get more difficult to sustain the current pace of vaccinations. Roughly 130 million Americans have yet to receive one dose.

Biden announced the new tax credit incentive for small businesses to provide paid leave for those getting vaccinated or potentially needing to take time off to recover from side effects. The tax change would provide a credit of up to $511 per day, per employee for businesses with fewer than 500 workers. The White House is urging larger employers, to provide the same benefits to their workers, and encourage them to get vaccinated. “We’re calling on every employer, large and small, in every state, give employees the time off they need with pay to get vaccinated,” Biden said. According to the White House, just 43% of working adults have received at least one shot. According to The Associated Press, nearly half of the counties in Iowa are not accepting new doses of the vaccine from the state’s allotment because demand has dipped. In Florida, Palm Beach County plans to close mass vaccination clinics with thousands of available vaccine slots unclaimed. In West Virginia, a vaccine clinic at a casino/race track parking garage is opening shots to out-of-state residents to address lagging demand. In Arizona, a plan fell through that would have opened a federally run vaccine site in Tucson since demand is slipping.